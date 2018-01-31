Moscow Buried After Massive Snowfall

Muscovites took to social media on Wednesday to share pictures of how their city turned white with snow overnight.

Forecasters say Moscow’s snowfall hit a half-century record of 38 centimeters on the last day of January, causing massive flight delays and disruptions of the public transportation system.

But the biggest problem yet is for commuters who chose not to call in sick to defy massive snowbanks on the way to work. Let’s hope there is enough fuel in the snow-clearing tractors to deal with what’s to come.