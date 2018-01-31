News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Meanwhile…
Jan. 31 2018 - 12:01

Moscow Buried After Massive Snowfall

Instagram @max_ognenniy

Muscovites took to social media on Wednesday to share pictures of how their city turned white with snow overnight.

Forecasters say Moscow’s snowfall hit a half-century record of 38 centimeters on the last day of January, causing massive flight delays and disruptions of the public transportation system.

But the biggest problem yet is for commuters who chose not to call in sick to defy massive snowbanks on the way to work. Let’s hope there is enough fuel in the snow-clearing tractors to deal with what’s to come.

