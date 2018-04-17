News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 17 2018 - 12:04

Moscow Breaks 70-Year Record for Warmest Temperatures

Mikhail Japaridze / TASS

Monday in Moscow was reportedly the hottest day in the past seven decades, following a harsh winter that saw record snowfall.

Meteorological centers registered temperatures of 20 degrees Celsius in the Russian capital on April 16, 2018.

A current record of 21 degrees Celsius was set on that day in 1920, according to the Moskva 24 news channel.

Tatyana Pozdnyakova, the Moscow Meteorological Bureau chief forecaster, told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency that “it’s still unknown if a 100-year record was broken.” 

“But in any case, this day will be the warmest [day] in the last 70 years,” she was cited as saying.

