Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Moscow Ranked Best City to Live in Russia
3 hours ago Russian Lawyer Says Trump Jr. Only Asked About Democrats' Financing
5 hours ago Russian Prison Officials Deny Seeking Jail Term for Navalny
Russia
Russia's Forbidden Dancer Rudolf Nureyev
Russia
Russian Prison Officials Deny Seeking Jail Term for Navalny
Russia
Kaspersky Lab Denies Claims of Cooperation with Russian Spy Agency
Russia
Russia and Saudi Arabia Agree $3.5 Bln Arms Deal
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Moscow Ranked Best City to Live in Russia

July 12, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 15:25

Moscow Ranked Best City to Live in Russia

July 12, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 15:25
Lena15 / Pixabay

Moscow is the best Russian city to live in, according to a report published Wednesday by the state-run Mortgage agency and the Strelka research bureau.

The report obtained by the Izvestia newspaper ranks Volgograd in southern Russia as the worst city.

Titled “Quality of City Environment,” the report ranks Russian 90 cities by factors including housing conditions, business infrastructure and access to fresh water.

Moscow scored 73 points out of 100, while Volgograd scored only 32.

According to some criteria, Moscow lost out to other cities including St.Petersburg and Kazan. The capital lagged behind both cities in the category of leisure infrastructure by 20 points.

According to the report, any city that scored fewer than 50 points did not meet “satisfactory conditions.” 

Moscow was the only city to score more than 70 points.

Related
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad
Moscow
Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection
Moscow
Quiet City
Moscow
IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+