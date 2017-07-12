Moscow Ranked Best City to Live in Russia

Moscow is the best Russian city to live in, according to a report published Wednesday by the state-run Mortgage agency and the Strelka research bureau.



The report obtained by the Izvestia newspaper ranks Volgograd in southern Russia as the worst city.

Titled “Quality of City Environment,” the report ranks Russian 90 cities by factors including housing conditions, business infrastructure and access to fresh water.

Moscow scored 73 points out of 100, while Volgograd scored only 32.

According to some criteria, Moscow lost out to other cities including St.Petersburg and Kazan. The capital lagged behind both cities in the category of leisure infrastructure by 20 points.

According to the report, any city that scored fewer than 50 points did not meet “satisfactory conditions.”

Moscow was the only city to score more than 70 points.