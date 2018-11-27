Moscow Beauty Queen Marries Malaysian King in 'Stunning Wedding'
Oksana Voyevodina (Artyom Geodakyan / TASS)
A Russian beauty queen has finally met her king in far-away Malaysia.
King Sultan Muhammad V, 49, married Miss Moscow 2015 winner Oksana Voyevodina, 25, in the Russian capital late last week, Malaysian news outlets reported.
Malaysian tabloids called the ceremony at the Barvikha Luxury Village concert hall in one of Moscow’s most expensive suburbs a “stunning Russian wedding.”
Photographs and videos posted by users on social media showed Sultan Muhammad V wearing a traditional Malay tunic and Voyevodina in a wedding gown surrounded by several bridesmaids.
The king’s official residence has not yet released an official statement about the royal wedding, Malaysian tabloids have said.
Muhammad V and Voyevodina’s low-key ceremony incorporated elements of both Malay and Russian cultures, the Russian-language islamnews.ru news website reported.
“The wedding was non-alcoholic with halal food,” the site said without citing sources.
Malaysian tabloids wrote that Voyevodina had allegedly adopted Islam and changed her name to Rihana Oxana Gorbatenko earlier this year.