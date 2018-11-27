Moscow Beauty Queen Marries Malaysian King in 'Stunning Wedding'

Photographs and videos posted by users on social media showed Sultan Muhammad V wearing a traditional Malay tunic and Voyevodina in a wedding gown surrounded by several bridesmaids.

Malaysian tabloids called the ceremony at the Barvikha Luxury Village concert hall in one of Moscow’s most expensive suburbs a “stunning Russian wedding.”

King Sultan Muhammad V, 49, married Miss Moscow 2015 winner Oksana Voyevodina, 25, in the Russian capital late last week, Malaysian news outlets reported .

A Russian beauty queen has finally met her king in far-away Malaysia.

The king’s official residence has not yet released an official statement about the royal wedding, Malaysian tabloids have said.

Muhammad V and Voyevodina’s low-key ceremony incorporated elements of both Malay and Russian cultures, the Russian-language islamnews.ru news website reported.

“The wedding was non-alcoholic with halal food,” the site said without citing sources.

Malaysian tabloids wrote that Voyevodina had allegedly adopted Islam and changed her name to Rihana Oxana Gorbatenko earlier this year.