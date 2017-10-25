Moscow Authorities Allow Nationalist March

Moscow authorities have granted permission for an annual far-right Russian March in southern Moscow on Nov. 4, the National Unity Day state holiday in Russia.
The ultra-nationalist Russian March has been held with and without City Hall’s permission on Nov. 4 since 2005, and it is often criticized for its racist and xenophobic signs.
Yury Gorsky, one of the march’s organizers, told the independent television channel Dozhd TV on Wednesday that City Hall had approved this year's march to be held in Moscow's Lyublino district.
Last year, a march there reportedly attracted fewer than 800 people, while official figures estimate 350 people took part. At least two other parallel Russian March parades were held in Moscow that day.
Gorsky said his group was in talks with other nationalist movements to hold the march together.
“Only one party is resisting,” he noted. “For some reason, it decided it has a monopoly on nationalism.”
Dmitry Dyomushkin, co-founder of the march, was sentenced to 2.5 years of prison on extremism charges earlier this year for sharing images on social networks.