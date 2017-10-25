Moscow Authorities Allow Nationalist March

Moscow authorities have granted permission for an annual far-right Russian March in southern Moscow on Nov. 4, the National Unity Day state holiday in Russia.

The ultra-nationalist Russian March has been held with and without City Hall’s permission on Nov. 4 since 2005, and it is often criticized for its racist and xenophobic signs.

Yury Gorsky, one of the march’s organizers, told the independent television channel Dozhd TV on Wednesday that City Hall had approved this year's march to be held in Moscow's Lyublino district.