Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago These Celebrities All Have Side Jobs as Russian Computer Repair Guys
1 hour ago Child Dies After Falling Into Sinkhole at School in Siberia
2 hours ago 95 Russian Athletes Cleared of Doping Charges by WADA
Russia
Child Dies After Falling Into Sinkhole at School in Siberia
Russia
95 Russian Athletes Cleared of Doping Charges by WADA
Russia
Moscow Court Asks Reporters to Be ‘Tactful’ in Covering Ulyukayev Case
Russia
Freed Activist Udaltsov Briefly Detained for Protest at State Duma
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Moscow Authorities Propose Nemtsov Memorial 'Inside Entranceway'

Sep 13, 2017 — 09:54
— Update: 10:39

Moscow Authorities Propose Nemtsov Memorial 'Inside Entranceway'

Sep 13, 2017 — 09:54
— Update: 10:39
Moskva News Agency

Moscow authorities are considering moving a plaque honoring Boris Nemtsov to the entranceway of the building where he lived, a day after nationalist activists removed it from the murdered politician’s home. 

Members of the pro-Kremlin SERB movement on Monday took down the plaque from Nemtsov’s house in central Moscow, less than a week after it was installed there by volunteers. SERB said it had given the makeshift nameplate to local authorities. 

A source in the city administration told the Interfax news agency on Wednesday that the installation of the plaque had been in “violation of the law.” “But a conflict can be avoided by placing a memorial plaque inside the entranceway,” the source told Interfax. 

Since Nemtsov’s murder near the Kremlin on Feb. 27, 2015, opposition activists and volunteers have called for a memorial site to honor the former deputy prime minister and fierce Kremlin critic. Moscow authorities have refused, citing regulations which require ten years to pass after a person’s death. Another rule allows for a memorial plaque to be installed after a period of two years at the person’s workplace. 

Interfax cited Moscow's Deputy Mayor Leonid Pechatnikov as saying that the nameplate would have been removed sooner or later because it had been installed illegally. 

Asked why officials did not remove the plaque sooner, he said law enforcement had “simply not made it to the house."

Related
Russia
Nemtsov Memorial Plaque Removed by Pro-Kremlin Activists
Russia
Moscow Officials Seek Removal of Nemtsov Plaque
Russia
Volunteer Guard at Nemtsov Memorial Dies After Attack
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+