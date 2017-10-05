Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
51 minutes ago Putin Will Be Featured on a Gold-Plated iPhone For His Birthday
54 minutes ago Islamic State Kills Captive Soldier in Syria, Russian Deputy Claims
1 hour ago Getting Kicked Off Premium YouTube Won’t Hurt Revenues, Says RT Editor
Moscow
Last Address Commemorates American Executed During Soviet-Era Repressions
Moscow
Moscow Metro to Introduce Fare Payment Rings
Moscow
Classic MT: Weird Moscow at the Starlite Diner
Moscow
That's a Russian Laugh and a Half
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Moscow Authorities Bar Navalny Rallies on Putin’s Birthday

Oct 5, 2017 — 09:53
— Update: 16:53

Moscow Authorities Bar Navalny Rallies on Putin’s Birthday

Oct 5, 2017 — 09:53
— Update: 16:53
Alexei Navalny navalny.feldman.photo

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has called on his supporters to take to the streets this weekend even though Moscow city officials have barred him from holding rallies coinciding with President Vladimir Putin’s birthday.

The presidential hopeful was detained en route to a campaign event in Nizhny Novgorod last weekend and handed a 20-day sentence for organizing unsanctioned protests. Navalny called for demonstrations this weekend in an Instagram post recorded in police custody. Criminal convictions that he says are politically motivated technically bar him from running in elections next March. 

See: Navalny Campaign Calls for Nationwide Protests on Putin’s Birthday

The opposition leader’s campaign filed five applications for meet and greets with supporters on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in central locations including Revolution Square and Pushkin Square, with a total of 15,000 people anticipated.

But the mayor’s office refused, saying “there are no grounds” for holding such meetings under Russian law, the RBC news outlet reported.

The campaign also unsuccessfully submitted notices for pickets on the same dates, saying their purpose was “to inform citizens about Navalny’s opinion on the social economic situation in Russia and the necessary measures to counter corruption.” 

Navalny’s blog post Wednesday urged his Moscow supporters to come “to any point along Tverskoy Boulevard from Pushkin to Manezh” squares, because the city authorities had rejected their previous request for a gathering “without providing an alternative space.”

"I think in the given situation, the prosecutor’s office will issue a warning, “Vasily Oleynik, a Moscow city official was cited by RBC as saying, adding “in the event of any disturbance of the peace, law-enforcers may prosecute violators.”

In St. Petersburg, Navalny campaigners also applied to hold rallies. But Ivan Krasnov, a city official, told RBC said the action was not approved. “Any attempt to hold it will be deemed illegal,” he warned.

Related
Russia
Police Detain Navalny's Campaign Manager in St. Petersburg Ahead of Rally
Russia
Opposition Leader Navalny Jailed for 20 Days Over Protests
Moscow
Alexei Navalny Detained on His Way to Nizhny Novgorod Rally
Russia
Navalny Exposes Putin's 'Frontline' State TV Propagandists
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+