Moscow Approves Left-Wing Protest of Presidential Inauguration

Moscow City Hall has given an anti-Kremlin left-wing activist permission to hold a demonstration the day before President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration.

Left Front leader Sergei Udaltsov spent more than four years behind bars for organizing protests in the wake of Russia’s 2012 presidential elections. This week, he filed paperwork to hold a rally of up to 2,000 people north of central Moscow’s Garden Ring on May 6, on the eve of the inauguration.

“Moscow administration officials just now informed organizers by phone they approved the May 6, 14:00 meeting at Suvorovsky Ploshchad,” Udaltsov wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

