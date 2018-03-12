Moscow Approves Left-Wing Demonstration After Presidential Elections

Moscow city authorities have reportedly approved a demonstration of anti-Kremlin left-wing activists for next Monday, the day after Russia holds presidential elections.

Left Front leader Sergei Udaltsov tweeted last week that he had filed the paperwork to hold a rally in central Moscow to “take stock of the presidential election results.” Udaltsov was released last August after spending more than four years in prison for organizing anti-Kremlin protests following Russia's presidential elections in 2012.