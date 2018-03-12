News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
March 12 2018 - 16:03

Moscow Approves Left-Wing Demonstration After Presidential Elections

Sergey Savostyanov / TASS

Moscow city authorities have reportedly approved a demonstration of anti-Kremlin left-wing activists for next Monday, the day after Russia holds presidential elections. 

Left Front leader Sergei Udaltsov tweeted last week that he had filed the paperwork to hold a rally  in central Moscow to “take stock of the presidential election results.” Udaltsov was released last August after spending more than four years in prison for organizing anti-Kremlin protests following Russia's presidential elections in 2012.

The Left Front was granted a 2.5-hour demonstration for up to 1,000 people on Suvorov Square, Udaltsov wrote Monday. 

A Moscow department of regional security and anti-corruption official confirmed that the leftist demonstration had been approved to the state-run TASS news agency. 

Udaltsov has been campaigning for Communist Party presidential candidate Pavel Grudinin, who polls a distant second behind Putin in state-run surveys.

