Moscow Approves Left-Wing Demonstration After Presidential Elections
Sergey Savostyanov / TASS
Moscow city authorities have reportedly approved a demonstration of anti-Kremlin left-wing activists for next Monday, the day after Russia holds presidential elections.
Left Front leader Sergei Udaltsov tweeted last week that he had filed the paperwork to hold a rally in central Moscow to “take stock of the presidential election results.” Udaltsov was released last August after spending more than four years in prison for organizing anti-Kremlin protests following Russia's presidential elections in 2012.
The Left Front was granted a 2.5-hour demonstration for up to 1,000 people on Suvorov Square, Udaltsov wrote Monday.
A Moscow department of regional security and anti-corruption official confirmed that the leftist demonstration had been approved to the state-run TASS news agency.
Udaltsov has been campaigning for Communist Party presidential candidate Pavel Grudinin, who polls a distant second behind Putin in state-run surveys.