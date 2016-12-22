Moscow Will Ask U.S. to Return Convicted Arms Dealer Bout to Russia

The Kremlin will formally request that the United States extradite a convicted arms dealer back to Russia, the Izvestia newspaper reported Thursday.

The request will ask the U.S. government to allow Viktor Bout, convicted on terrorism-related charges, to serve out his 25-year sentence in Russia under the 1983 Strasbourg Convention.

Bout also plans to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to have his sentence overturned after the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in January, Izvestia reported.

The Tajik-born arms dealer has previously pleaded for Trump to intervene in his case, which he claims is “politically motivated.”