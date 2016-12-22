Russia
53 minutes ago France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer
2 hours ago Bellingcat Releases Report on Russian Artillery Strikes in Ukraine
2 hours ago Russia to Keep Working on International Space Station Until 'At least 2028'
France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer
Bellingcat Releases Report on Russian Artillery Strikes in Ukraine
Russia to Keep Working on International Space Station Until 'At least 2028'
Russia Biathlon World Cup Event Facing Mass Walkout Over Doping Scandal
53 minutes ago France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer
2 hours ago Bellingcat Releases Report on Russian Artillery Strikes in Ukraine
2 hours ago Russia to Keep Working on International Space Station Until 'At least 2028'

Moscow Will Ask U.S. to Return Convicted Arms Dealer Bout to Russia

Dec 22, 2016 — 09:52
— Update: 11:47

Moscow Will Ask U.S. to Return Convicted Arms Dealer Bout to Russia

Dec 22, 2016 — 09:52
— Update: 11:47
Apichart Weerawong / AP

The Kremlin will formally request that the United States extradite a convicted arms dealer back to Russia, the Izvestia newspaper reported Thursday.

The request will ask the U.S. government to allow Viktor Bout, convicted on terrorism-related charges, to serve out his 25-year sentence in Russia under the 1983 Strasbourg Convention.

Bout also plans to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to have his sentence overturned after the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in January, Izvestia reported.

The Tajik-born arms dealer has previously pleaded for Trump to intervene in his case, which he claims is “politically motivated.”

Read more from The Moscow Times: How a diamond heist and Russian gun smuggling lead to Donald Trump.

"We would like to deal with the new administration,” Bout's wife Alla told the newspaper. “We shall see if there's any real basis to Trump's claims that he would like to improve ties with Russia,” she said.

Bout was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and extradited to the United States in a bitter legal battle. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2015 for providing support to a foreign terrorist organization after trying to sell arms to Colombian FARC rebels.

Russian Music Teacher Fired After Homophobe Crusader Complains About Her Piercings

6 hours ago

Maria Shestopalova could be the 65th teacher to lose her job thanks to one man's war on "social deviants" in education.

France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer

Bellingcat Releases Report on Russian Artillery Strikes in Ukraine

Russia to Keep Working on International Space Station Until 'At least 2028'

Russia Biathlon World Cup Event Facing Mass Walkout Over Doping Scandal

Russian Families Spend 80% of Income on Essentials

Sberbank to Close Half of Branches Over 5 Years

France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer

Bellingcat Releases Report on Russian Artillery Strikes in Ukraine

Russia to Keep Working on International Space Station Until 'At least 2028'

France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer

Bellingcat Releases Report on Russian Artillery Strikes in Ukraine

Russia to Keep Working on International Space Station Until 'At least 2028'

The Price of War

It's horrifying to think that Ambassador Andrei Karlov's gruesome assassination was specifically designed for the world's television screens. But, most likely, it was. This was ...

The Price of War

It's horrifying to think that Ambassador Andrei Karlov's gruesome assassination was specifically designed for the world's television screens. But, most likely, it was. This was ...

The Price of War

It's horrifying to think that Ambassador Andrei Karlov's gruesome assassination was specifically designed for the world's television screens. But, most likely, it was. This was ...

Full-scale retrospective of metaphysical works by this extraordinary avant-garde artist and philosopher (1926-97) from major museum and private collections.

France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer

Bellingcat Releases Report on Russian Artillery Strikes in Ukraine

Russia to Keep Working on International Space Station Until 'At least 2028'

By John F. Tefft
Why U.S. — Russia Trade Still Matters

Sectoral sanctions and counter sanctions might dominate the headlines, but the local backstory is one of mutually beneficial cooperation, says U.S. Ambassador.

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

Looking Back on the Life of Soviet Leader Leonid Brezhnev

Former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev would have celebrated his 110th birthday on Dec.19. The Moscow Times has trawled through the archives to find iconic shots ...

Russia Biathlon World Cup Event Facing Mass Walkout Over Doping Scandal

Russian Families Spend 80% of Income on Essentials

Sberbank to Close Half of Branches Over 5 Years

Muchnik's Picks: Zemfira, Artemiev and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

18 hours ago

The forecast says this weekend there will be a bit of a thaw, so enjoy this respite from the harsh Moscow winter and use this time to go to some of the gigs we picked for you, including Zemfira and Artemiev.

Muchnik's Picks: Zemfira, Artemiev and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

The forecast says this weekend there will be a bit of a thaw, so enjoy this respite from the harsh Moscow winter and use this time to go to some of the gigs we picked for you, including Zemfira and Artemiev.

Muchnik's Picks: Zemfira, Artemiev and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

18 hours ago

The forecast says this weekend there will be a bit of a thaw, so enjoy this respite from the harsh Moscow winter and use this time to go to some of the gigs we picked for you, including Zemfira and Artemiev.

Moscow Student Accused of Islamic State Ties to Hear Verdict Dec. 22

On Dec. 22, Moscow's District Military Court will hand down a verdict to Varvara Karaulova, the Moscow student accused of attempting to join Islamic State.

see more

Moscow Student Accused of Islamic State Ties to Hear Verdict Dec. 22

On Dec. 22, Moscow's District Military Court will hand down a verdict to Varvara Karaulova, the Moscow student accused of attempting to join Islamic State.

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Cheap coffee, great pizza and pub grub, not to mention a noodle shop pop-up that now has a home - it's a great ...

Moscow Student Accused of Islamic State Ties to Hear Verdict Dec. 22

On Dec. 22, Moscow's District Military Court will hand down a verdict to Varvara Karaulova, the Moscow student accused of attempting to join Islamic State.

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays
By Vladimir Frolov
The Aftermath: What Russia Will Do After the Assassination of Its Envoy

Russia can secure now its role as the new kingmaker in the Middle East, displacing the United States as the region's indispensable ...

Putin Plans Alcohol Tax Cuts After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

Russian Astronomers Complain Climate Change Is Clouding Night Skies

Russian 'Troll Factory' Owner Added to U.S. Sanctions List

Putin to Attend Funeral of Assassinated Russian Ambassador

Russia's New Cigarette Tax May Bolster Tobacco Smuggling

Russian Deep-Sea Fisher Shares His Monster Discoveries on Twitter

Putin Plans Alcohol Tax Cuts After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

Russian Astronomers Complain Climate Change Is Clouding Night Skies

Russian 'Troll Factory' Owner Added to U.S. Sanctions List

Putin to Attend Funeral of Assassinated Russian Ambassador

Russia's New Cigarette Tax May Bolster Tobacco Smuggling

Russian Deep-Sea Fisher Shares His Monster Discoveries on Twitter

Russia Biathlon World Cup Event Facing Mass Walkout Over Doping Scandal

Russian Families Spend 80% of Income on Essentials

Sberbank to Close Half of Branches Over 5 Years

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Cheap coffee, great pizza and pub grub, not to mention a noodle shop pop-up that now has a home - it's a great ...

Konchalovsky's "Paradise" Short-Listed for Oscar Nomination

Andrei Konchalovsky's "Paradise" has been included in the so-called shortlist ...

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Cheap coffee, great pizza and pub grub, not to mention a noodle shop pop-up that now has a ...
Konchalovsky's "Paradise" Short-Listed for Oscar Nomination

Andrei Konchalovsky's "Paradise" has been included in the so-called shortlist of nine foreign language films to ...

Trump Facing Down 'Coup D'Etat,' Says Russian State Media

Protesters in Ukraine were high on drugs, the U.S. is financing Russian liberals, and U.S. President-elect ...

