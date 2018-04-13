News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 13 2018 - 11:04

Moscow Appeals to OSCE Over Latvia's 'Genocidal' Language Reforms

Observe The Banana / Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

Russia has asked Europe’s leading security body to condemn neighboring Latvia’s restrictions on foreign-language education in schools.

The measure that entered into force on April 2 phases in Latvian-language instruction among 10th through 12th graders by 2021 and retains a half-Russian, half-Latvian curriculum among primary schoolchildren. Around one-third of Latvia’s population of 1.9 million consider Russian to be their native language, raising fears in the country of a Moscow-backed "information war" that suggests the Baltic state is persecuting its Russian minority.

Read More
Latvia Worried 'Information War' Will Incite Russian Minorities

“We call on Latvia to comply with its human rights commitments and urge the OSCE [...] to give an objective assessment in this regard,” Russia’s representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Alexander Lukashevich, said Thursday.

At the OSCE’s weekly meeting, Lukashevich said Latvian language reforms violate the rights of minorities and “might lead to increase in ethnic tensions.” 

“In Latvia itself, there is an outcry branding the ongoing ‘reform’ of education as a ‘linguistic genocide’,” he added.

In 2011, nationalist politicians moved to put an end to teaching in Russian, but their initiative failed to collect enough signatures. The following year, Latvian voters rejected a proposal to give the Russian language official status.

Latest news

Russia's Lavrov: God Forbid Any Libya Style Adventure in Syria
News
April 13 2018
Russia's Lavrov: God Forbid Any Libya Style Adventure in Syria
'Privacy Is Not for Sale' — Telegram CEO Blasts Russia’s Decision to Ban Messaging App
News
April 13 2018
'Privacy Is Not for Sale' — Telegram CEO Blasts Russia’s Decision to Ban Messaging App
Russian Senators Accuse BBC and Deutsche Welle of 'Election Interference'
News
April 13 2018
Russian Senators Accuse BBC and Deutsche Welle of 'Election Interference'

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox