News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 27 2018 - 11:04

Moscow Airports Enact Strict New Code of Conduct

yah, the name's j-y-a-n / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Three Moscow airports have banned passengers from sleeping on benches, sitting on the floor, and riding airport trolleys.

Visitors and passengers at Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports will face fines of 100-500 rubles for infractions such as placing baggage on seats and washing themselves in public toilets, according to new legislation passed by the Moscow region Duma.

“People in staining and foul-smelling clothes, as well as those who use the airport for accommodation rather than hotels, could also be held to justice,” the regional administration’s website states.

“This is especially pressing before the World Cup,” Oleg Grigoriyev, chairman of the regional Duma’s transport infrastructure committee, said Thursday.

Read More
As the World Cup Looms, Russia Purges Host Cities of Strays

Visitors will be informed of the extensive new rules of conduct via information stands.

The bans do not yet apply to Vnukovo Airport.

Fire Truck Plows Into Crowd at Moscow Airport
News
March 30 2017
Fire Truck Plows Into Crowd at Moscow Airport
Drunk Driver Flees Police by Driving Through Russian Airport Terminal, Blues-Bros-Style
Meanwhile…
Dec. 22 2016
Drunk Driver Flees Police by Driving Through Russian Airport Terminal, Blues-Bros-Style
Russian Customs Seize Exotic Birds at Domodedovo Airport
News
Nov. 15 2016
Russian Customs Seize Exotic Birds at Domodedovo Airport

Latest news

Pro-Telegram Libertarians to March in Moscow
News
April 27 2018
Pro-Telegram Libertarians to March in Moscow
Twitter, Facebook Blacklisted in Russia’s Telegram Ban
News
April 27 2018
Twitter, Facebook Blacklisted in Russia’s Telegram Ban
Western Envoys Condemn Russia Over ‘Obscene’ Chemical Attack Denial
News
April 27 2018
Western Envoys Condemn Russia Over ‘Obscene’ Chemical Attack Denial

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox