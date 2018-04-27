Moscow Airports Enact Strict New Code of Conduct

Three Moscow airports have banned passengers from sleeping on benches, sitting on the floor, and riding airport trolleys.

Visitors and passengers at Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports will face fines of 100-500 rubles for infractions such as placing baggage on seats and washing themselves in public toilets, according to new legislation passed by the Moscow region Duma.

“People in staining and foul-smelling clothes, as well as those who use the airport for accommodation rather than hotels, could also be held to justice,” the regional administration’s website states.

“This is especially pressing before the World Cup,” Oleg Grigoriyev, chairman of the regional Duma’s transport infrastructure committee, said Thursday.