News
Dec. 19 2018 - 16:12
By Reuters

Moscow Accuses U.S. of Forcing False Confession From Alleged Russian Agent Maria Butina

Maria Butina / Vkontakte

Russia's Foreign Ministry accused the United States on Wednesday of forcing Russian national Maria Butina to confess to what it described as the ridiculous charge that she was a Russian agent.

Butina pleaded guilty in a U.S. court on Thursday to a single conspiracy charge in a deal with prosecutors, and admitted to working with a top Russian official to infiltrate a powerful U.S. gun rights group and make inroads with American conservative activists and politicians as an agent for Moscow. 

By Reuters

