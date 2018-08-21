Moscow Accuses U.K. of Trying to Dictate Russia Policy to the EU and U.S.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Britain on Tuesday of trying to impose its hostile Russia policy on the European Union and the United States, Russian news agencies reported.

Lavrov was responding to an initiative by Britain's foreign minister, Jeremy Hunt, who is due to tell an audience in Washington later on Tuesday that London wants the EU, which it is in the process of leaving, to increase sanctions on Moscow.

Britain, the EU, and the United States blame Russia for a nerve agent attack against a former Russian double agent in Salisbury earlier this year. The Kremlin denies involvement.