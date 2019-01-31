News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Jan. 31 2019
By Reuters

Moscow Accuses BBC of 'Violations' in Russia – Agencies

chiefmoamba / Flickr

Russia's state communications regulator said on Thursday that the BBC World News channel had committed "certain violations" while operating in Russia, Russian news agencies reported.

Russia said last month it was launching an investigation into the BBC in response to pressure it said London was applying on a Kremlin-funded broadcaster's operations in Britain.

The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said on Thursday it was now deciding how to proceed further in the case, the TASS news agency reported.

"The spot check on British Television which broadcasts BBC World News is completed. Certain violations were found. An assessment of the procedural status of these violations is currently being carried out," it said.

The statement did not say what kind of violations had been found.

Earlier this month, the state regulator said the BBC had published material that propagated the ideas of a terrorist group and that it was checking whether the company had broken Russian law.

The BBC has repeatedly said it is in full compliance with Russian law.

