Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin
6 hours ago Top Russian Business Newspaper Appoints New Chief Editor From State Television
7 hours ago Russian University Fires Lecturer Who Screened Film Accusing Prime Minister Medvedev of Corruption
World
Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin
World
Ukraine Formally Bans Russia's 2017 Eurovision Contestant
World
Ex-Trump Advisor Received $10 Million Annually to Assert Russian Interests in the U.S.
Russia
Russia to Pay Off Soviet-era Debt to Bosnia-Herzegovina Within 45 Days
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin
6 hours ago Top Russian Business Newspaper Appoints New Chief Editor From State Television
7 hours ago Russian University Fires Lecturer Who Screened Film Accusing Prime Minister Medvedev of Corruption

More Russian Fighters from Private ‘Wagner Group’ Die in Syria

March 22, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 16:33

More Russian Fighters from Private ‘Wagner Group’ Die in Syria

March 22, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 16:33
Defense Ministry

Six Russians affiliated with the private military company known as the “Wagner Group” died in Syria this year, an investigation by the news website RBC has revealed.

RBC, working with the open-source investigation collective Conflict Intelligence Team, analyzed Russian social media and found evidence that six men aged 22 to 51 died this year while fighting in various provinces across Syria, including in the second Palmyra offensive.  

The men, who were former members of the Russian military, allegedly ranked from private to lieutenant-colonel. 

Their deaths have yet to be officially acknowledged by Russia’s Defense Ministry. 

The combatants' remains have been shipped to their relatives in Russia in sealed, zinc-lined caskets, and were buried in their hometowns across Russia without any fanfare or even the presence of Defense Ministry officials.

They are believed to be among 36 undocumented Russian fighters to have died in Syria since the official launch of Russia's campaign in October 2015.

Based on available evidence, most of the fighters belonged to the secretive “Wagner Group,” a private military company believed to be employed by Russia’s Defense Ministry for its military operations in Syria.

Private military companies are illegal in Russia. Mercenary activities are strictly prohibited by Russian law, which partly explains the secrecy surrounding these groups.

“Wagner Group,” a company of several thousand men is led by a reserve lieutenant-colonel named Dmitri Utkin. Most of his fighters have served in Russia's military or were volunteers for Ukraine’s self-declared pro-Russian “People’s Republics.”

Private military contractors fighting for groups such as the Wagner Group are reportedly paid between 80 thousand rubles a month ($1380) for service at a military base in Russia, and 250 thousand rubles ($4300) for active military service in Syria. The relatives of fighters are paid a handsome compensation in case of their deaths, which are never officially acknowledged.

Related
World
First Russian General Severely Injured in Syria Conflict

Ukraine Formally Bans Russia's 2017 Eurovision Contestant

7 hours ago

As expected, Ukraine’s National Security Service has formally banned Yulia Samoylova, Russia’s representative for the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest, from traveling to Kyiv.

4 hours ago

Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin

6 hours ago

Top Russian Business Newspaper Appoints New Chief Editor From State Television

7 hours ago

Russian University Fires Lecturer Who Screened Film Accusing Prime Minister Medvedev of Corruption

8 hours ago

Russian Investigators Reveal New Bribery Allegations Against Jailed Ex-Governor

11 hours ago

Ex-Trump Advisor Received $10 Million Annually to Assert Russian Interests in the U.S.

13 hours ago

Russian Lawmaker Requests Investigation Into Corruption Allegations Against Prime Minister Medvedev

4 hours ago

Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin

6 hours ago

Top Russian Business Newspaper Appoints New Chief Editor From State Television

7 hours ago

Russian University Fires Lecturer Who Screened Film Accusing Prime Minister Medvedev of Corruption

4 hours ago

Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin

6 hours ago

Top Russian Business Newspaper Appoints New Chief Editor From State Television

7 hours ago

Russian University Fires Lecturer Who Screened Film Accusing Prime Minister Medvedev of Corruption

1 day ago

1 day ago

How a Bank’s Collapse Sparked Russia’s Least Likely Street Protests

A banking crisis has exposed Russia's murky financial sector and made Tatarstan the unlikely setting for political protest.

1 day ago

1 day ago

How a Bank’s Collapse Sparked Russia’s Least Likely Street Protests

A banking crisis has exposed Russia's murky financial sector and made Tatarstan the unlikely setting for political protest.

1 day ago

1 day ago

How a Bank’s Collapse Sparked Russia’s Least Likely Street Protests

A banking crisis has exposed Russia's murky financial sector and made Tatarstan the unlikely setting for political protest.

Opera

Il Trovatore

Thu. Mar. 23 Fri. Mar. 24
Novaya Opera
07:00 p.m.

Verdi’s tragic opera, set in 16th-century Spain, about the search for a boy, mistakenly thought to have been murdered in infancy, which leads to a duel in love between two unknowing brothers decades later. Directed by Marco Gandini. Read more

Read more

4 hours ago

Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin

6 hours ago

Top Russian Business Newspaper Appoints New Chief Editor From State Television

7 hours ago

Russian University Fires Lecturer Who Screened Film Accusing Prime Minister Medvedev of Corruption

3 hours ago
By Ian Bond
By Ian Bond

Between Russia and the EU, Eastern Europe's Future is Uncertain

By Ian Bond
By Ian Bond
3 hours ago

Three years since the annexation of Crimea, Russia's expansionist project has failed. But the West has nothing to congratulate itself on.

Print edition — today

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater

Between Russia and Japan: Life on the Kuril Islands

2 days, 2 hours ago
The Moscow Times takes a look at life on the disputed island chain known to Russians as the Southern Kurils, but referred to in Japan ...

8 hours ago

Russian Investigators Reveal New Bribery Allegations Against Jailed Ex-Governor

11 hours ago

Ex-Trump Advisor Received $10 Million Annually to Assert Russian Interests in the U.S.

13 hours ago

Russian Lawmaker Requests Investigation Into Corruption Allegations Against Prime Minister Medvedev

6 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

6 hours ago

From a glamorous karaoke to a cheap coffeeshop at a former industrial space, here are this week's best openings .

6 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

6 hours ago

From a glamorous karaoke to a cheap coffeeshop at a former industrial space, here are this week's best openings .

6 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

6 hours ago

From a glamorous karaoke to a cheap coffeeshop at a former industrial space, here are this week's best openings .

1 day ago

Proliv: Over the Channel... to Odessa

Mitya Borisov, the restaurateur best known for the now ubiquitous chains Jean-Jacques and John Donne, has gone sharply left-field with his new venture Proliv, which he hopes will become a new magnet for Moscow’s intelligentsia.

see more

1 day ago

Proliv: Over the Channel... to Odessa

Mitya Borisov, the restaurateur best known for the now ubiquitous chains Jean-Jacques and John Donne, has gone sharply left-field with his new venture Proliv, which he hopes will become a ...

2 days ago

Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice

Last week, Garage opened its first ever Triennial of Russian Contemporary Art, probably its largest undertaking since the move to its new home ...

1 day ago

Proliv: Over the Channel... to Odessa

Mitya Borisov, the restaurateur best known for the now ubiquitous chains Jean-Jacques and John Donne, has gone sharply left-field with his new venture Proliv, which he hopes will become a new magnet for Moscow’s intelligentsia.

New issue — today

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater
12 hours ago
By Alexey Kovalev
Alexey Kovalev
By Alexey Kovalev

'You're Fake News!': Russia Borrows the Worst from the West

By Alexey Kovalev
Alexey Kovalev
By Alexey Kovalev
12 hours ago

Russian officials have now fully embraced “fake news” as a means of deflecting any criticism, following a long tradition of settling for ...

15 hours ago

Russians Unsure When Their Country Actually Started Being Russia — Poll

1 day ago

Lawyer Hired by Sergei Magnitsky's Mother and William Browder Falls From Fifth Floor of Home

1 day ago

Poor Russian Families Berate a Store Owner for Handing Out Free Bread

1 day ago

Dubrovka Hostage Survivors to Sue Government Over Fatal Raid

1 day ago

Putin Ally Looks to Take Over Aircraft Industry

1 day ago

British Taxi Service Goes Head to Head With Uber in Russia

Thu. Mar. 23

More events
A Date for Mad Mary Cinema
Mgzavrebi Gig
Shlomo Mintz (violin), the St. Petersburg Symphony Orchestra Concert
Pavel Kiselyov: New Message Exhibition
The Muller Machine Theater
Little Wing Cinema

15 hours ago

Russians Unsure When Their Country Actually Started Being Russia — Poll

1 day ago

Lawyer Hired by Sergei Magnitsky's Mother and William Browder Falls From Fifth Floor of Home

1 day ago

Poor Russian Families Berate a Store Owner for Handing Out Free Bread

1 day ago

Dubrovka Hostage Survivors to Sue Government Over Fatal Raid

1 day ago

Putin Ally Looks to Take Over Aircraft Industry

1 day ago

British Taxi Service Goes Head to Head With Uber in Russia

8 hours ago

Russian Investigators Reveal New Bribery Allegations Against Jailed Ex-Governor

11 hours ago

Ex-Trump Advisor Received $10 Million Annually to Assert Russian Interests in the U.S.

13 hours ago

Russian Lawmaker Requests Investigation Into Corruption Allegations Against Prime Minister Medvedev

Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice

2 days ago
Last week, Garage opened its first ever Triennial of Russian Contemporary Art, probably its largest undertaking since the move to its new home ...

Death of a Rocketman: Who Was Vladimir Evdokimov?

2 days ago
The death of a former space agency chief in a ...

Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice

2 days ago
Last week, Garage opened its first ever Triennial of Russian Contemporary Art, probably its largest undertaking since the ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
Recruitment: changes are in progress
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+