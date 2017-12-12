News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
12 hours ago Russian Mercenaries Offered Cut of Profits from Oil Fields in Syria
13 hours ago ‘Telephone Terrorism’ Cyber Attack Originated in Syria, Russia Says
14 hours ago Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation in Top Yandex Search Terms of 2017
News
Russian Mercenaries Offered Cut of Profits from Oil Fields in Syria
News
‘Telephone Terrorism’ Cyber Attack Originated in Syria, Russia Says
News
Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation in Top Yandex Search Terms of 2017
News
Russia’s Channel One Will Broadcast Olympics, Despite Team's Ban
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

More Than a Third of Russians Haven’t Read the Constitution — Poll

Dec 12, 2017 — 11:54
— Update: 12:00

More Than a Third of Russians Haven’t Read the Constitution — Poll

Dec 12, 2017 — 11:54
— Update: 12:00
Alexander Shcherbak / TASS

Thirty-seven percent of Russians have not read the Russian constitution, according to a new survey published Sunday by the Levada Center. 

The poll was published in advance of Constitution Day on Dec. 12, which marks the adoption of Russia’s constitution in 1993. Of those surveyed, 43 percent did not know about the upcoming holiday on Tuesday — an increase since 2010, when only 25 percent were unaware of the day.

Read more: Must Try Harder: Russia's Constitution in Theory and Practice

According to Levada’s Director Lev Gudkov, the percentage of people unaware about the holiday has increased because the document is not being observed by state officials.

“People are faced with daily violations of their rights and they see that officials place themselves above the law,” Gudkov told the Kommersant business daily.

The number of people who do not believe the constitution is being “followed at all” has doubled from 7 to 14 percent since 2014 .

"The authorities act outside of the constitution, so people can’t fail to notice that it has nothing to do with real life," Viktor Sheinis, a co-author of the constitution, was cited as saying by Kommersant.

Levada conducted its survey among 1,600 people in 48 Russian regions between Nov. 24 – 28.

Related
News
Most Russians Hold Putin Responsible for Country’s Problems — Poll
News
Russians Divided Over Lenin’s Removal From Red Square — Poll
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+