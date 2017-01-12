Over One Million Russian Criminals in 2016

Russian TV Channel Dozhd Suspended in Ukraine
4 hours ago
Independent Russian television channel Dozhd has been suspended in Ukraine after repeatedly showing Crimea as part of Russia.
Gerhard Richter: Abstraction and Appearance
Retrospective of key works by this prominent German artist known for a prolific and stylistically varied exploration of painting, often incorporating and exploring the visual effects of photography. Read more
Moscow Cyclists Brave Minus 25 Degree Freeze For City Bike Marathon
Voices of Andre Malraux’s Imaginary Museum
This exhibition, dedicated to French novelist, art theorist and Minister of Cultural Affairs Andre Malraux (1901-76) and his concept of the Imaginary Museum, features items from major Russian and European museums. Read more