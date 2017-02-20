Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
24 minutes ago More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days
1 hour ago Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions
4 hours ago Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia
World
Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia
World
Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels
World
6 Times Trump Sounded Uncannily Like Putin At His Press Conference
World
Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
24 minutes ago More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days
1 hour ago Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions
4 hours ago Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

Feb 20, 2017 — 13:54
— Update: 14:18

More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

Feb 20, 2017 — 13:54
— Update: 14:18
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko Alexei Nikolsky / TASS

More than 1,000 foreign nationals have taken advantage of Belarus' new visa-free regime in its first week of operation.

The new scheme, which allows tourists from 80 different countries to visit Belarus without a visa for up to 5 days, was officially rolled out on Feb. 12

Some 1,108 tourists from 46 different countries were able to use the new concessions, according to the Belarus State Border Committee. German nationals made the largest group of foreign visitors using the scheme, followed by Polish and Italian citizens.

Read More: Belarus, Europe’s Hermit, May Be Opening Up – Here's What You Can Do There

Belarus' long-time president Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree allowing the citizens of the EU, the United States and 41 other states to visit Belarus for up to five days without a visa on Jan 9. The decree only applies to foreigners arriving in Belarus via Minsk Airport, and only if they have not arrived on a flight from Moscow.

The decree has sparked new tensions with Moscow and increased security of the Russian-Belarusian border.

The head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) signed an order introducing border controls in Russia's Bryansk, Smolensk and Pskov regions from Feb. 7.

The Kremlin maintains that the changes will only apply to foreign nationals and will not effect free movement for Belarusian and Russian citizens.

Related
Moscow
Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow
Moscow
Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters
World
6 Times Trump Sounded Uncannily Like Putin At His Press Conference

Inside A Hacker’s Mind

3 hours ago

Fifteen years ago, Sergei Pavlovich was a leading player in Russian-language cyber-crime. Today, he suggests electoral systems are ripe for abuse.

1 hour ago

Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions

4 hours ago

Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

1 day ago

Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels

2 days ago

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

2 days ago

Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017

2 days ago

Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

1 hour ago

Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions

4 hours ago

Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

1 day ago

Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels

1 hour ago

Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions

4 hours ago

Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

1 day ago

Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow

From Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Roisin Murphy, from Jenia Lubich to Mumiy Troll - the best gigs to catch in late February and March

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow

From Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Roisin Murphy, from Jenia Lubich to Mumiy Troll - the best gigs to catch in late February and March

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow

From Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Roisin Murphy, from Jenia Lubich to Mumiy Troll - the best gigs to catch in late February and March

Exhibition

Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions

4 hours ago

Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

1 day ago

Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels

3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Taking It Slow, Russian-Style

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

You’d think I’d be used to Moscow winters by now, but by mid-February I’m like a big balloon with a slow leak, deflating and falling behind in everything. So I have languidly taken my time looking into how to be late in Russian.

Print edition — 4 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

East German Photographer Captures 'Russian Fairytale'

2 days, 23 hours ago
Photographer Frank Herfort, who grew up in East Germany, has worked as a commercial photographer in Moscow for years.

2 days, 19 hours ago

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

2 days, 20 hours ago

Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017

2 days, 20 hours ago

Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

2 hours ago

Ladies' Man

2 hours ago

Photographer Denis Piel has just opened his first exhibition in Russia, “Film Stills,” at the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography.

2 hours ago

Ladies' Man

2 hours ago

Photographer Denis Piel has just opened his first exhibition in Russia, “Film Stills,” at the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography.

2 hours ago

Ladies' Man

2 hours ago

Photographer Denis Piel has just opened his first exhibition in Russia, “Film Stills,” at the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography.

22 hours ago

Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters

The 23rd edition of Russia's biggest annual performing arts and theater festival began on Feb. 14 and will continue until mid-April.

see more

22 hours ago

Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters

The 23rd edition of Russia's biggest annual performing arts and theater festival began on Feb. 14 and will continue until mid-April.

2 days ago

6 Times Trump Sounded Uncannily Like Putin At His Press Conference

U.S. President Donald Trump held a press conference Feb. 16 that was exceptional even by his standards. At times his statements sounded a ...

22 hours ago

Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters

The 23rd edition of Russia's biggest annual performing arts and theater festival began on Feb. 14 and will continue until mid-April.

New issue — 4 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
3 days ago
By Balazs Jarabik
Balazs Jarabik
By Balazs Jarabik

Grand Settlements Aren’t Working in Ukraine (Op-Ed)

By Balazs Jarabik
Balazs Jarabik
By Balazs Jarabik
3 days ago

The status quo in Donbass is unsustainable. But a political settlement still seems distant — despite renewed speculation to the contrary.

2 days ago

Economic Crisis Increases Return of Adopted Children in Russia

3 days ago

Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations

3 days ago

Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants

3 days ago

Russia Says BBC Football Hooligan Doc Is 'Assault' on 2018 World Cup

3 days ago

'Fake News' Risks U.S.-Russia Nuclear War, Says Trump

3 days ago

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

Mon. Feb. 20

More events
The Russian Novel Theater
The Great Wall Cinema
The Price Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Rocco Cinema

2 days ago

Economic Crisis Increases Return of Adopted Children in Russia

3 days ago

Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations

3 days ago

Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants

3 days ago

Russia Says BBC Football Hooligan Doc Is 'Assault' on 2018 World Cup

3 days ago

'Fake News' Risks U.S.-Russia Nuclear War, Says Trump

3 days ago

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

2 days ago

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

2 days ago

Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017

2 days ago

Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

6 Times Trump Sounded Uncannily Like Putin At His Press Conference

2 days ago
U.S. President Donald Trump held a press conference Feb. 16 that was exceptional even by his standards. At times his statements sounded a ...

Sounding It Out

2 days ago
Geometry of Now is a week-long event devoted to exploring ...

6 Times Trump Sounded Uncannily Like Putin At His Press Conference

2 days ago
U.S. President Donald Trump held a press conference Feb. 16 that was exceptional even by his standards. At ...
From our partners
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Katie Mitchell. Five Truths

Stanislavsky Electrotheater
to Apr. 26

British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Sounding It Out

Geometry of Now is a week-long event devoted to exploring the sonic possibilities of the former ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week

Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, is the last week before Lent and marks the end of winter. ...

Most Read

Inside A Hacker’s Mind

Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters

6 Times Trump Sounded Uncannily Like Putin At His Press Conference

Sounding It Out
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+