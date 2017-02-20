More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

More than 1,000 foreign nationals have taken advantage of Belarus' new visa-free regime in its first week of operation.

The new scheme, which allows tourists from 80 different countries to visit Belarus without a visa for up to 5 days, was officially rolled out on Feb. 12



Some 1,108 tourists from 46 different countries were able to use the new concessions, according to the Belarus State Border Committee. German nationals made the largest group of foreign visitors using the scheme, followed by Polish and Italian citizens.