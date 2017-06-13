Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
36 minutes ago More Than 1000 Detained as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia
51 minutes ago U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia
23 hours ago Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained
Russia
Russia Day in Protests
Russia
Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained
Russia
Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven
Russia
MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
36 minutes ago More Than 1000 Detained as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia
51 minutes ago U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia
23 hours ago Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained

More Than 1000 Detained as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

June 13, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 14:16

More Than 1000 Detained as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

June 13, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 14:16
A protester is pulled down from a lamp post during anti-corruption rally in downtown Moscow. Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

More than 1,000 people were detained across Russia on Monday as part of the latest wave of anti-corruption protests.

According to figures from Russian police watchdog OVD-Info, 866 protesters were detained in Moscow June 12. At least 32 people were held overnight after attending the rally, which had not been sanctioned by the city government.

Hundreds were arrested in St. Petersburg during similar anti-corruption protests, OVD-Info reported. At least 245 people were still being held by police in St. Petersburg in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the watchdog said.

St. Petersburg’s Fontanka newspaper said 400 people in the city were facing prosecution for breaking local anti-protest laws, including 140 minors.

Arrests were also reported in other regional cities, the Far Eastern port of Vladivostok and the Siberian town of Novosibirsk.

Local police forces have disputed the figures, with officials reporting that only 150 people had been detained in Moscow and 500 in St. Petersburg, the Meduza news site reported.

Read More: Thousands Take to Moscow's Streets in Latest Anti-Corruption Rally

Protests were held across the country on June 12, an official public holiday celebrated as Russia Day.

The demonstrations were organized by presidential hopeful Alexei Navalny after he accused Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev of “building a corruption empire.” The Kremlin has denied the allegations.

Similar protests “demanding answers” from Medvedev were held on March 26, also sparking mass detentions.

Read More: Russia's Youth Take to the Streets in Anti-Corruption Campaign

Moscow City Hall had given Navalny’s supporters permission to congregate June 12 on the capital’s Sakharov Avenue, but protesters shunned the venue after officials refused to give permission for a stage and sound equipment. Demonstrators instead marched on the city’s central Tverskaya Ulitsa, tussling with police.

Navalny was detained outside his apartment and later jailed for 30 days for violating protest laws.

Related
Moscow
Muscovites Rally Against Demolition of Post-War Apartments
Russia
Russian Billionaire Posts 'Loser' Rant Against Opposition's Navalny
Opinion
Usmanov vs. Navalny: How an Oligarch Reignited Political Debate in Russia
Russia
Russian Court Orders Navalny to Apologize for Government Corruption Claims

More Than 1000 Detained as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

36 minutes ago

More than 1,000 people were detained across Russia on Monday after the latest wave of anti-corruption protests.

51 minutes ago

U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia

23 hours ago

Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained

3 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

5 days ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

6 days ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

6 days ago

Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

51 minutes ago

U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia

23 hours ago

Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained

3 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

51 minutes ago

U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia

23 hours ago

Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained

3 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Quiet City

For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Quiet City

For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Quiet City

For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.

Cinema

The Four Feathers

Tue. Jun. 13 Fri. Jun. 16
Formula Kino Gorizont
06:30 p.m.

A British officer resigns his post just before battle and subsequently receives four white feathers from his friends and fiancee as symbols of what they believe to be his cowardice. Directed by Shekhar Kapur, stars Heath Ledger, Wes Bentley, and Kate Hudson. Read more

Read more

51 minutes ago

U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia

23 hours ago

Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained

3 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

6 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Russian Hacking Allegations Could Get Putin Reelected (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
6 days ago

Vladimir Putin danced circles around U.S. television host Megyn Kelly on June 5, deflecting her questions on Russia’s meddling in U.S. presidential election. But he did not deny it.

Print edition — 5 days ago

June 08

Bitcoin; Hacking; Re-Stalinization

1 day ago

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

1 day ago

“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury prize at Cannes, one of the top awards at the festival.

1 day ago

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

1 day ago

“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury prize at Cannes, one of the top awards at the festival.

1 day ago

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

1 day ago

“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury prize at Cannes, one of the top awards at the festival.

Russia Day in Protests

36 minutes ago
The protests coincided with “Russia Day,” a national holiday.

5 days, 20 hours ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

6 days, 21 hours ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

6 days, 21 hours ago

Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

1 day ago

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto

see more

1 day ago

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

This week on Moscow TV: Find out about Igor Stravinsky's Hollywood life in the 1950s and Leningrad’s underground music scene in the 1980s, ...

1 day ago

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto

New issue — 5 days ago

June 08

Bitcoin; Hacking; Re-Stalinization
1 week ago
By Michael Kofman
By Michael Kofman

The Wars of the Future: Russian Defense Ministry's New Modernization Plan

By Michael Kofman
By Michael Kofman
1 week ago

The Defense Ministry has a new plan to modernize Russia's armed forces through 2025.

6 days ago

Cold Weather Could Trigger Rise in Russian Inflation, Says Central Bank

1 week ago

Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'

1 week ago

Church of Scientology Raided by Russian Security Forces (Again)

1 week ago

Russian Man Kills 9 in Drunken Party Rampage

1 week ago

Director of Ukrainian Library in Moscow Handed 4-Year Suspended Sentence

1 week ago

Russian Magazine The New Times Closes Print Amid Financial Troubles

Tue. Jun. 13

More events
Blue Soup Exhibition
My Life as a Zucchini Cinema
13th Moscow International Competition of Ballet Dancers and Choreographers Dance
The Inspector General. A Version Theater
Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, conductor Dimitris Botinis Concert
Romcom Shorts - 2 Cinema

6 days ago

Cold Weather Could Trigger Rise in Russian Inflation, Says Central Bank

1 week ago

Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'

1 week ago

Church of Scientology Raided by Russian Security Forces (Again)

1 week ago

Russian Man Kills 9 in Drunken Party Rampage

1 week ago

Director of Ukrainian Library in Moscow Handed 4-Year Suspended Sentence

1 week ago

Russian Magazine The New Times Closes Print Amid Financial Troubles

5 days ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

6 days ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

6 days ago

Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

1 day ago
This week on Moscow TV: Find out about Igor Stravinsky's Hollywood life in the 1950s and Leningrad’s underground music scene in the 1980s, ...

Stalin's Shadow: How a Gulag Historian Fell Victim to Russia's Dark Past

4 days ago
20 years ago Karelian activist Yuri Dmitriev discovered the mass ...

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

1 day ago
This week on Moscow TV: Find out about Igor Stravinsky's Hollywood life in the 1950s and Leningrad’s underground ...
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Exhibition

Spring in October

Museum of Decorative, Applied and Folk Art
to Nov. 27

Art glass and ceramics from 1960s-80s from the museum collection. Read more

Read more

4 days ago

4 days ago

Stalin's Shadow: How a Gulag Historian Fell Victim to Russia's Dark Past

20 years ago Karelian activist Yuri Dmitriev discovered the mass grave of the victims of Stalin's ...

4 days ago

4 days ago

Russia's Oil Bargain With Iran Has Political Overtones

When the news broke that Russia, the world’s largest oil producer, had brokered a deal to ...

Most Read

Quiet City

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+