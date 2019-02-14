More Russian Men Confess to Being in Love than Women on Valentine’s Day — Survey
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS
A majority of Russians have admitted that they are currently in love, according to a state-funded poll released on Valentine’s Day, with many more men saying that they are currently in love than women.
In total, 59 percent of Russian respondents told the state-funded VTsIOM pollster that they have been struck by Cupid’s arrow, the RBC news website cited the survey’s results as saying Thursday.
Overall, 66 percent of men said they felt butterflies in their stomach, compared to only 54 percent of women, according to the outlet.
Younger respondents were also more likely to experience that funny feeling, with 72 percent of 25-34 year olds and 69 percent of 35-44 year olds confessing they are smitten.
VTsIOM conducted the survey among 1,600 Russians on Feb. 12.