News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Feb. 14 2019 - 14:02

More Russian Men Confess to Being in Love than Women on Valentine’s Day — Survey

Sergei Karpukhin / TASS

A majority of Russians have admitted that they are currently in love, according to a state-funded poll released on Valentine’s Day, with many more men saying that they are currently in love than women.

In total, 59 percent of Russian respondents told the state-funded VTsIOM pollster that they have been struck by Cupid’s arrow, the RBC news website cited the survey’s results as saying Thursday.

Read More
Romantics Get Many Treats for Valentine's Day

Overall, 66 percent of men said they felt butterflies in their stomach, compared to only 54 percent of women, according to the outlet.

Younger respondents were also more likely to experience that funny feeling, with 72 percent of 25-34 year olds and 69 percent of 35-44 year olds confessing they are smitten.

VTsIOM conducted the survey among 1,600 Russians on Feb. 12.

Russians Lead the World in Lack of Institutional Trust – Survey
News
Jan. 22 2019
Russians Lead the World in Lack of Institutional Trust – Survey
Share of Russians Unwilling to Emigrate Hits 7-Year-High, Poll Says
News
Feb. 04 2019
Share of Russians Unwilling to Emigrate Hits 7-Year-High, Poll Says


Latest news

Russia's Economy Can Weather New U.S. Sanctions, Kremlin Says
News
Feb. 14 2019
Russia's Economy Can Weather New U.S. Sanctions, Kremlin Says
Russia Considers Japan-Style Fine for 'Excessively Large' Waistlines
News
Feb. 14 2019
Russia Considers Japan-Style Fine for 'Excessively Large' Waistlines
Prominent Human Rights NGO Labeled ‘Foreign Agent’ in Russia
News
Feb. 14 2019
Prominent Human Rights NGO Labeled ‘Foreign Agent’ in Russia

Most read

Meanwhile…

Reebok Admits Cunnilingus Is No Joke in Russia

Meanwhile…

Russian Town Chases Out Rowdy Polar Bear Invaders

News

Google Began Censoring Search Results in Russia, Reports Say

News

After Jailing of Jehovah’s Witness, Human Rights Activists Warn of 'Wave' of Arrests

News

Russia Says Ready for Talks With Netherlands on MH17

Sign up for our weekly newsletter