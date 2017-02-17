Economic Crisis Increases Return of Adopted Children in Russia

The number of adoptive families in Russia's northern Komi Republic dropped by nearly one hundred in 2016, the region's Deputy Labor Minister Alexei Zezegov said at a local government meeting on Wednesday.

Families are returning adopted children to the region's orphanages, Zezegov explained, because they don't have enough money to raise them.

On average, the children being returned are 12-years-old, the official said. In 2015, 1930 families housed adopted children in Komi. By 2016, that figure had fallen to1843, local media reported.



Tatyana Saladina, a local lawmaker, has urged the Labor Ministry to increase benefits for parents adopting children. Currently, parents get 8,000 rubles ($137) a month for each child they adopt, whereas raising a child in an orphanage costs the budget 78,000 rubles ($1,342) a month, she said. Increasing payouts to parents to 15,000 rubles ($258) would save the budget and increase adoption rates, she said.