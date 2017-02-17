Economic Crisis Increases Return of Adopted Children in Russia

Defying State Conservatism, Russia's Drag Queens Strut On
4 hours ago
The pay is lousy and the threat of violence is real, but these performers say life's a drag without their art
Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective
The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more
East German Photographer Captures 'Russian Fairytale'
23 hours ago
All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration
10 years after Putin's controversial speech at the Munich Security Conference, Russia is playing it cool. No major Russian initiatives are expected this year. Rather, the Russian delegation will listen to what the U.S. has to say.
23 hours ago
All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration
10 years after Putin's controversial speech at the Munich Security Conference, Russia is playing it cool. No major Russian initiatives are expected this year. Rather, the Russian delegation will listen to what the U.S. has to say.
Yasumasa Morimura. The History of Self Portraiture
90 works by this Japanese conceptual artist, who since the early 1980s has been embedding himself into iconic images appropriated from art history, mass media, and popular culture, producing photographs that simultaneously celebrate, satirize, and explore their enduring influence and the stories they convey. Read more