Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Thousands March to Mark Anniversary of Last Tsar’s Murder
3 hours ago 1,500 More Apartment Blocks May Be Razed in Moscow Demolitions
4 hours ago Where to Watch 'Game of Thrones' on Moscow's Big Screens
Moscow
Where to Watch 'Game of Thrones' on Moscow's Big Screens
Moscow
Lavrov, Donbass and the Duties of Translation
Moscow
Saturday in Moscow: A Healthy Day in the Park
Moscow
Moscow Exhibition Takes You Back to When Icons Were Subversive
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

1,500 More Apartment Blocks May Be Razed in Moscow Demolitions

July 17, 2017 — 18:07
— Update: 18:07

1,500 More Apartment Blocks May Be Razed in Moscow Demolitions

July 17, 2017 — 18:07
— Update: 18:07
Moskva News Agency

An additional 1,500 apartment blocks in Moscow may be slated for demolition under a city-wide renovation program that is drawing ire from Muscovites, the Vedomosti newspaper reported, citing an anonymous city official.

If City Hall approves residents’ last-minute applications, the total number of mostly five-story apartment buildings to be demolished in the capital would reach 5,500.

The buildings are home to 1.12 million people, about one-tenth of Moscow’s entire population.

Housing Demolition Protests in Moscow Are Spiralling

Under the renovation program, which is scheduled to last 20 years and projected to cost 3 trillion rubles ($50 billion), residents will be relocated to new apartments.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced in February that 1.6 million Muscovites were still living in buildings, which he described as “uncomfortable, largely dilapidated housing.”

Not all Muscovites, however, agree with the City Hall’s renovation plans, and many have participated in public protests to voice their concerns that replacement apartments could be worth less than their original property or in neighborhoods on the city’s outskirts.

Related
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: High-Octane Thrills Eclipse New Oliver Stone Documentary
Moscow
Come Together
Moscow
Creatures Great and Small: 7 Places For City Kids to Meet Animals
Moscow
Moscow: News and Openings
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+