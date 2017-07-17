1,500 More Apartment Blocks May Be Razed in Moscow Demolitions

An additional 1,500 apartment blocks in Moscow may be slated for demolition under a city-wide renovation program that is drawing ire from Muscovites, the Vedomosti newspaper reported, citing an anonymous city official.



If City Hall approves residents’ last-minute applications, the total number of mostly five-story apartment buildings to be demolished in the capital would reach 5,500.

The buildings are home to 1.12 million people, about one-tenth of Moscow’s entire population.