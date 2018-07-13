More Debt, Less Savings for Russians in 2018

Months of lackluster savings outpaced by bank loans means more and more Russian households are expected to live out this year in debt, analysts say.

Debt outpaced bank savings between January and May 2018, the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) and the Gaidar Institute for Economic Policy said in a report released this week.



“Households are transitioning to a credit consumption pattern, which is quite natural with stagnant incomes,” the report found from an analysis of 2018 social and economic trends.