Moonshine Apparatus Explodes in Moscow Apartment, Injuring 3 Residents — Reports

Emergency services told media the blast occurred on the fifth floor of an apartment building in southwest Moscow late on Thursday, possibly due to tampering with an “explosive liquid.”

“A broken family that leads an antisocial lifestyle lives in that apartment. Its members produced moonshine,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted an unnamed law-enforcement source as saying.

“At least three people were injured and one of the apartment walls collapsed as a result of their apparatus exploding,” the source said.

Photographs showed blowed-out windows and debris outside the building.