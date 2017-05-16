Monorail to Disappear From Moscow's Skies

Moscow’s monorail will disappear from the city’s skies as part of new renovation work, City Hall has announced.

Part of the route will be demolished, while other stations will be moved underground to connect with the rest of the capital’s metro system, the head of the Moscow construction department, Andrei Bochkarev, announced on Tuesday. Some elevated sections could remain as overpasses, or to form part of a tourist attraction.

Bochkarev said that work could begin by the end of next year, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.