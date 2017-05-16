Monorail to Disappear From Moscow's Skies

Russia
May 16, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: 17:20

May 16, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: 17:20
Dmitry Grishkin / Vedomosti

Moscow’s monorail will disappear from the city’s skies as part of new renovation work, City Hall has announced.

Part of the route will be demolished, while other stations will be moved underground to connect with the rest of the capital’s metro system, the head of the Moscow construction department, Andrei Bochkarev, announced on Tuesday.  Some elevated sections could remain as overpasses, or to form part of a tourist attraction.

Bochkarev said that work could begin by the end of next year, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

Read More: Muscovites Rally Against Demolition of Post-War Apartments

The head of the Moscow metro, Dmitry Pegov, said in an earlier statement that the city’s new overground railway, the Moscow Central Ring, had seen the number of monorail passengers fall be a third. Three new stations have also been opened on Line 10 to the north of the city where the monorail operates.

