Moldova Expels 5 Russian Diplomats

Moldova has expelled five Russian diplomats amid tensions between the government and the president in Chisinau.

The diplomats, who have not been named, were asked to leave Chisinau May 29. The Moldavian government did not give an explanation for the decision.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said that Moscow would prepare a "tough" response.

"[This decision] is a provocation and a blow to those forces in Moldova led by President Igor Dodon, who are really calling for the normalization of bilateral relationship with Russia," he told reporters.