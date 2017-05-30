Russia
Moldova Expels 5 Russian Diplomats

May 30, 2017 — 12:10
— Update: 12:31

Moldova Expels 5 Russian Diplomats

May 30, 2017 — 12:10
— Update: 12:31
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

Moldova has expelled five Russian diplomats amid tensions between the government and the president in Chisinau.

The diplomats, who have not been named, were asked to leave Chisinau May 29. The Moldavian government did not give an explanation for the decision.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said that Moscow would prepare a "tough" response.

"[This decision] is a provocation and a blow to those forces in Moldova led by President Igor Dodon, who are really calling for the normalization of bilateral relationship with Russia," he told reporters.

Read More: Moscow Vows to Retaliate After Estonia Expels Russian Diplomats

The decision has further strained tensions between Moldova’s pro-European government and its pro-Russian president, Igor Dodon.

President Dodon condemned the expulsions on Facebook Monday, telling followers he was “outraged.”

"This was done most likely on orders from the West," Dodon said. "This crude decision will not be left unanswered."

Estonia announced it had expelled two Russian diplomats on May 26. Tallin has also yet to give an official reason for the expulsion.

4 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Time To Get Out of Here

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
4 days ago

The other day I heard the saddest thing: "Осень начинается через три месяца!” (Autumn begins in three months.) Just let that sink in. And once it has, you’ll want to book the fastest plane south for some sun.

20 hours ago
At least 12 people have died after gale force winds swept Moscow on Monday afternoon.

It’s propaganda, piracy and patriotism week on Moscow TV, with fine documentary and feature films that offer everyone from concerned flag-wavers to potential buccaneers some new and enlightening perspectives.

4 days ago
By Alexandra Prokopenko
By Alexandra Prokopenko

Competing Plans for Russia’s Economy All Lack Solutions

By Alexandra Prokopenko
By Alexandra Prokopenko
4 days ago

As 2018 presidential elections draw nearer, the government has prepared a socio-economic development plan forecast through 2025.

