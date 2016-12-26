Mob of Russian Children Swarms Santa Clauses From Coca-Cola's ‘Christmas Caravan’

Coca-Cola’s iconic “Christmas Trucks” are currently caravaning throughout Europe, where they’re bringing holiday joy and free soda water to anybody willing to meet them outside in the cold. In Russia, there have been more than a few takers.

This Sunday, the trucks rolled into the city of Ufa, where a mob of children nearly devoured a team of Santas who couldn’t give away the free Cokes fast enough.

A local man named Alexander Konorov shared footage of the scene at Ufa’s Lenin Square on Dec. 25, where police were unable to keep dozens of children from swarming several men dressed as Santa Claus.