Minecraft Lenin Statue Riles Russia’s Communists

Russia’s Communist Party wants to tear down a statue of Lenin in Siberia built in the style of a character from the popular Minecraft video game.

An art collective erected the cardboard monument in the city of Krasnoyarsk as part of a modern art project at a local state museum on Thursday.

The “Minecraft” Lenin stands atop one of the platforms — left arm extended — at the snowy entrance to the Krasnoyarsk Museum Center. The center was named after Lenin until the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.