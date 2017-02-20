Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors

Four Russian military advisors in Syria have been killed by a radio-controlled roadside bomb, the Russian Defense Ministry announced Monday.



"As a result of the explosion, four soldiers were killed and two more are currently fighting for their lives," Russian military medics said in a statement published by the Interfax news agency.

The military advisors were killed in their car after leaving Tiyas Airport en route to the city of Homs. The vehicle drove four kilometers before the explosives were detonated, the Defense Ministry said.

