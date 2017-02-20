Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
11 minutes ago Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors
1 hour ago Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup
2 hours ago More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days
World
Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup
World
More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days
World
Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia
World
Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
11 minutes ago Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors
1 hour ago Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup
2 hours ago More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors

Feb 20, 2017 — 16:15
— Update: 16:26

Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors

Feb 20, 2017 — 16:15
— Update: 16:26
Defense Ministry / TASS

Four Russian military advisors in Syria have been killed by a radio-controlled roadside bomb, the Russian Defense Ministry announced Monday.

"As a result of the explosion, four soldiers were killed and two more are currently fighting for their lives," Russian military medics said in a statement published by the Interfax news agency. 

The military advisors were killed in their car after leaving Tiyas Airport en route to the city of Homs. The vehicle drove four kilometers before the explosives were detonated, the Defense Ministry said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Related
Russia
British Navy Spent $1.7M Tracking Russia's Syrian Battle Fleet
World
Russian Delegation Drafts Constitutional Proposal for Syria
World
You Sunk My Battleship: Russian and British Navy Engage In High-Seas Trash-Talk
World
Russian Delegation to Syria Proposes Kurdish Autonomy

The Art of a Raw Deal (Op-ed)

1 hour ago

Any deal Trump makes with Putin would amount to a fire sale of U.S. foreign policy interests

1 hour ago

Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup

2 hours ago

More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

3 hours ago

Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions

6 hours ago

Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

1 day ago

Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels

2 days ago

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

1 hour ago

Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup

2 hours ago

More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

3 hours ago

Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions

1 hour ago

Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup

2 hours ago

More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

3 hours ago

Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow

From Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Roisin Murphy, from Jenia Lubich to Mumiy Troll - the best gigs to catch in late February and March

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow

From Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Roisin Murphy, from Jenia Lubich to Mumiy Troll - the best gigs to catch in late February and March

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow

From Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Roisin Murphy, from Jenia Lubich to Mumiy Troll - the best gigs to catch in late February and March

Exhibition

Los Caprichos: Goya and Dali

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Mar. 12

18th-century satirical prints by Francisco Goya and their 20th-century interpretations by Salvador Dali. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup

2 hours ago

More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

3 hours ago

Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions

1 hour ago
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

Recognizing a Problem

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
1 hour ago

Russia now recognizes documents issued by breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. But has it weighed the consequences?

Print edition — 4 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

East German Photographer Captures 'Russian Fairytale'

3 days, 1 hour ago
Photographer Frank Herfort, who grew up in East Germany, has worked as a commercial photographer in Moscow for years.

6 hours ago

Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

1 day, 23 hours ago

Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels

2 days, 21 hours ago

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

4 hours ago

Ladies' Man

4 hours ago

Photographer Denis Piel has just opened his first exhibition in Russia, “Film Stills,” at the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography.

4 hours ago

Ladies' Man

4 hours ago

Photographer Denis Piel has just opened his first exhibition in Russia, “Film Stills,” at the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography.

4 hours ago

Ladies' Man

4 hours ago

Photographer Denis Piel has just opened his first exhibition in Russia, “Film Stills,” at the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography.

5 hours ago

Inside A Hacker’s Mind

Fifteen years ago, Sergei Pavlovich was a leading player in Russian-language cyber-crime. Today, he suggests electoral systems are ripe for abuse.

see more

5 hours ago

Inside A Hacker’s Mind

Fifteen years ago, Sergei Pavlovich was a leading player in Russian-language cyber-crime. Today, he suggests electoral systems are ripe for abuse.

1 day ago

Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters

The 23rd edition of Russia's biggest annual performing arts and theater festival began on Feb. 14 and will continue until mid-April.

5 hours ago

Inside A Hacker’s Mind

Fifteen years ago, Sergei Pavlovich was a leading player in Russian-language cyber-crime. Today, he suggests electoral systems are ripe for abuse.

New issue — 4 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Taking It Slow, Russian-Style

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

You’d think I’d be used to Moscow winters by now, but by mid-February I’m like a big balloon with a slow leak, ...

2 days ago

Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017

2 days ago

Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

3 days ago

Economic Crisis Increases Return of Adopted Children in Russia

3 days ago

Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations

3 days ago

Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants

3 days ago

Russia Says BBC Football Hooligan Doc Is 'Assault' on 2018 World Cup

Mon. Feb. 20

More events
The Russian Novel Theater
The Great Wall Cinema
The Price Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Rocco Cinema

2 days ago

Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017

2 days ago

Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

3 days ago

Economic Crisis Increases Return of Adopted Children in Russia

3 days ago

Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations

3 days ago

Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants

3 days ago

Russia Says BBC Football Hooligan Doc Is 'Assault' on 2018 World Cup

6 hours ago

Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

1 day ago

Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels

2 days ago

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters

1 day ago
The 23rd edition of Russia's biggest annual performing arts and theater festival began on Feb. 14 and will continue until mid-April.

6 Times Trump Sounded Uncannily Like Putin At His Press Conference

2 days ago
U.S. President Donald Trump held a press conference Feb. 16 ...

Golden Mask Awards Return to Moscow Theaters

1 day ago
The 23rd edition of Russia's biggest annual performing arts and theater festival began on Feb. 14 and will ...
From our partners
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Naive

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Petrovka
to Apr. 30

Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

6 Times Trump Sounded Uncannily Like Putin At His Press Conference

U.S. President Donald Trump held a press conference Feb. 16 that was exceptional even by his ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Sounding It Out

Geometry of Now is a week-long event devoted to exploring the sonic possibilities of the former ...

Most Read

Recognizing a Problem

Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow

Ladies' Man

Inside A Hacker’s Mind
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+