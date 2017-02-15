Military Helicopter Makes Surprise Landing on Snowy Kazakh Highway

Russia
Meanwhile…
Putin’s Most Radical Supporters Turn on Kremlin News Agency Over ‘Cult of Trump’
Meanwhile…
Teen Faces Charges for Insulting Pro-Putin Russians Online
Meanwhile…
Stalin's Popularity in Russia Reaches 16-Year High
Meanwhile…
British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'
Feb 15, 2017 — 19:40
Feb 15, 2017 — 19:40
A Mi-8 military helicopter made an unexpected landing on a snowy highway outside a village in Kazakhstan earlier this month, according to 365info.kz, a local news website.

In amatuer video footage captured by a passing driver, the pilot exits his aircraft and runs up to a trucker, apparently asking where he’s landed. After a short exchange, the pilot sprints back to his helicopter and flies away.

According to a statement by Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry, the military was carrying out training exercises, practicing helicopter landings in rough weather conditions.

“The crew completed a landing exercise on a highway, clarified the location of the nearest population centers, performed a takeoff, and completed the assigned tasks,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

This incident might not sound like much, but take a look at the video and see how intense it was to encounter a military aircraft while driving down the road. A warning to Russian speakers: the narration has loads of swearing.

Helicopter gets lost in a snowstorm

