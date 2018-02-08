Migrants Riot to Demand Faster Deportation From Russia

Around 20 inmates burnt mattresses, smashed CCTV cameras and barricaded themselves inside the detention center last Saturday, the Krasnoyarsk regional Investigative Committee has said in a statement.

A riot has erupted at a migrant detention facility in Siberia where undocumented immigrants demanded better treatment and a faster deportation process.

“The main demands of the participants were to improve detention conditions and a faster deportation to their homeland,” the regional Investigative Committee said on Thursday.

Police and National Guard troops broke up the unrest, placing two of the organizers of the riot into custody and detaining a third for arson.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.