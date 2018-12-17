Mexico's World Cup Party Goes on as Fan Opens Bar in Russia

Mexican Carlos Mocka came to Russia months ago to cheer on his team at the football World Cup – and he liked it so much he's now opened a bar here.

Mocka, 29, from Cancun, was among the thousands of foreign fans who thronged the city of Yekaterinburg in July for his team's match against Sweden.

Despite Mexico losing 3-0 he stayed on, and Viva Mexico – the bar he set up with girlfriend Thaylin Mendez – opened at the end of November.

"I made this bar for me.... (But) I think everybody who likes Latin music and Mexican food is going to be welcome," Mocka said at a well-attended launch party, as a DJ blared out pop and customers drank cocktails and danced.