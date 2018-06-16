Two Mexican Women Injured After Taxi Ploughs Into Pedestrians in Central Moscow
The Mexican Embassy has said that two Mexican citizens were among those injured after a taxi drove into a crowd in central Moscow on Saturday.
In a tweet, the embassy said the women were lightly injured but that their condition was stable.
At least seven people were injured after a taxi drove onto the pavement on Moscow's Ilyinka Ulitsa on Saturday afternoon.
A witness at the scene told The Moscow Times that some of the victims had been wearing Mexican team colors.
