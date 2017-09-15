Russia
1 hour ago Russia's ‘Your Ex-Girlfriend’ Telegram Channel Skyrockets to $95,000 Sale
2 hours ago St. Petersburg Meteor Likely Plunged Into Western Russia Lake
5 hours ago The Moscow Times Launches The Word's Worth Podcast
St. Petersburg Meteor Likely Plunged Into Western Russia Lake

Sep 15, 2017 — 18:10
St. Petersburg Meteor Likely Plunged Into Western Russia Lake

Screenshot Mikhail Shitikov / Youtube

A fireball caught on camera careening over St. Petersburg this week has likely plunged into a lake in western Russia.

Social media was awash with dashcam footage of the bright object streaking the St. Petersburg skies late on Sept. 12.

Ural Federal University professor Viktor Grokhovsky said its research laboratory, working with colleagues from Finland, estimated that the meter-long and one-metric-ton bolide fizzled before landing.

“Our Finnish colleagues are calculating the dispersion area,” professor Grokhovsky said. “According to preliminary information, it is the Lake Seliger area [in Tver region].”

The meteor, which has since become known the "St. Petersburg Metereorite," was also spotted over southeastern Finland and the Russian cities of Smolensk, Novgorod and parts of Moscow region.

A meteorite that crashed over Chelyabinsk in February 2014 weighed 10,000 tonnes and caused around 1 billion rubles ($33 million) damages. The 17-meter diameter stirred panic and resulted in over 1,000 injuries.

