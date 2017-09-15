St. Petersburg Meteor Likely Plunged Into Western Russia Lake

Social media was awash with dashcam footage of the bright object streaking the St. Petersburg skies late on Sept. 12.

A fireball caught on camera careening over St. Petersburg this week has likely plunged into a lake in western Russia.

Ural Federal University professor Viktor Grokhovsky said its research laboratory, working with colleagues from Finland, estimated that the meter-long and one-metric-ton bolide fizzled before landing.

“Our Finnish colleagues are calculating the dispersion area,” professor Grokhovsky said. “According to preliminary information, it is the Lake Seliger area [in Tver region].”

The meteor, which has since become known the "St. Petersburg Metereorite," was also spotted over southeastern Finland and the Russian cities of Smolensk, Novgorod and parts of Moscow region.

A meteorite that crashed over Chelyabinsk in February 2014 weighed 10,000 tonnes and caused around 1 billion rubles ($33 million) damages. The 17-meter diameter stirred panic and resulted in over 1,000 injuries.

