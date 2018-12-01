News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 01 2018 - 19:12
By Reuters

Merkel and Putin Agreed to Four-Way Talks on Kerch Strait

Mikhail Klimentiev / TASS

Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia will hold further talks at the advisor level about a shipping standoff in the Kerch Strait, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday, urging Moscow to let Ukrainian vessels enter the Sea of Azov.

Russia is resisting international calls to release three Ukrainian naval ships that its border patrols fired on and seized in the strait near Russian-annexed Crimea last weekend.

Moscow accused the 24 sailors of illegally crossing the Russian border.

"All escalations must be avoided," Merkel told reporters after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. "The freedom of shipping traffic in the Sea of Azov .... must be ensured."

Merkel called on Russia to honor a 2003 treaty that sets out the conditions under which Ukrainian ships may enter the Sea of Azov and reach Ukrainian cities. "Russia must stick to this," she said.

Read More
Putin and Trump Briefly Met on Sidelines of G20 Summit, Kremlin Says

A spokesman for Putin said the Russian leader briefed Merkel at length about the situation, and Merkel told him she wanted to help resolve it.

Ukraine on Friday filed a complaint against Russia in the European Court of Human Rights over the incident, which took place in the strait that separates the Sea of Azov from the Black Sea.

Merkel said Germany had suggested — and Russia agreed — that discussions about the dispute should continue at the advisor level in the four-way Normandy format that has sought to ease tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Senior officials from the four countries gathered in Berlin on Nov. 26 for a meeting planned before the Ukrainian ships were seized. It was not immediately clear when follow-up discussions would take place.

Merkel and Putin also discussed the situation in Syria, and agreed more effort should be made to work towards the implementation of agreements by Germany, France, Turkey and Russia at a summit in Istanbul in October, Seibert said. 



Latest news

Putin and Trump Briefly Met on Sidelines of G20 Summit, Kremlin Says
News
Dec. 01 2018
Putin and Trump Briefly Met on Sidelines of G20 Summit, Kremlin Says
Gorbachev Hails Late George H.W. Bush's Role in Ending Cold War
News
Dec. 01 2018
Gorbachev Hails Late George H.W. Bush's Role in Ending Cold War
Russia Will Restrict Foreign Warships in Arctic Ocean, Defense Official Says
News
Nov. 30 2018
Russia Will Restrict Foreign Warships in Arctic Ocean, Defense Official Says
By Reuters

Most read

Meanwhile…

Moscow Beauty Queen Marries Malaysian King in 'Stunning Wedding'

News

U.S. Indicts 6 Russians in Massive PornHub Ad Fraud Involving Bots

News

Russia’s New Military Cathedral Will Train War Priests — Reports

News

Russia and Ukraine Clash Over Kerch Strait, Explained

News

Russia Will Restrict Foreign Warships in Arctic Ocean, Defense Official Says

Sign up for our weekly newsletter