Men Charged in Novichok Attack Were Russian Intelligence Officers, British Prime Minister Says

Britain has concluded that the two men charged on Wednesday for the attempted murder of a former spy and his daughter with a nerve agent were Russian military intelligence officers almost certainly acting with senior-level state approval.

"Based on the body of intelligence, the government has concluded that the two individuals named by the police and the CPS [Crown Prosecution Service] are officers from the Russian military intelligence service also known as the GRU," British Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament.

"This was also not a rogue operation. It was almost certainly approved outside the GRU, at a senior level of the Russian state," she said.