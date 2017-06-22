Russian Politician Uses Her Breasts to Protest Building Demolitions

Stein installed six copies of her breasts made from plaster onto six buildings that are included in the controversial renovation program put forward by Moscow's city authorities. In a manifesto submitted to Afisha, Stein sought to transform breasts into a symbol of political protest.

Moscow's local municipal candidate Lyucia Stein has put plaster copies of her breasts on the side of buildings planned for demolition under Moscow's renovation program, the Afisha news site reports.

Official opening ceremony video // Youtube

“I want to defend my district, but I can’t be everywhere,” Stein told Afisha Daily, “That is why I, with the help of artist Artem Loskutov, placed a part of myself on those houses in the Basmanny area where I live. The breasts serve as amulets protecting them from demolition”. She added that she will continue this protest by expanding beyond Basmanny district.

Among her sources of inspiration are the Venus of Willendorf and the famous painting “Liberty Leading the People” by Eugene Delacroix.

“I am turning to ancient rituals as a rescue mission of last resort against a ruthless Leviathan.”