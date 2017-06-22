Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russia to Face Further Sanctions For Doping at Sochi Olympics, Says IOC Head
2 hours ago Moscow City Hall Exposed Awarding $67M in Illegal Building Contracts
2 hours ago Tanzanian Detained at Russia-China Border While Posing as 'American Hacker'
Meanwhile…
Tanzanian Detained at Russia-China Border While Posing as 'American Hacker'
Meanwhile…
The Kremlin Is Standing By Footage of Russian Troops in Syria the Internet Says Is Fake
Meanwhile…
The Internet Is Accusing Putin of Using U.S. Footage to Boast About Russia's Airforce
Meanwhile…
Bear Cub Found Locked in Van in Moscow
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russian Politician Uses Her Breasts to Protest Building Demolitions

June 22, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 13:25

Russian Politician Uses Her Breasts to Protest Building Demolitions

June 22, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 13:25

Moscow's local municipal candidate Lyucia Stein has put plaster copies of her breasts on the side of buildings planned for demolition under Moscow's renovation program, the Afisha news site reports. 

Stein installed six copies of her breasts made from plaster onto six buildings that are included in the controversial renovation program put forward by Moscow's city authorities. In a manifesto submitted to Afisha, Stein sought to transform breasts into a symbol of political protest. 

Official opening ceremony video // Youtube

“I want to defend my district, but I can’t be everywhere,” Stein told Afisha Daily, “That is why I, with the help of artist Artem Loskutov, placed a part of myself on those houses in the Basmanny area where I live. The breasts serve as amulets protecting them from demolition”. She added that she will continue this protest by expanding beyond Basmanny district.

Among her sources of inspiration are the Venus of Willendorf and the famous painting “Liberty Leading the People” by Eugene Delacroix.

“I am turning to ancient rituals as a rescue mission of last resort against a ruthless Leviathan.”

Related
Moscow
Moscow: News and Openings
Moscow
Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on
Moscow
Moscow Risks 'Environmental Collapse' Under Demolition Scheme
Moscow
MOSS: The Genuine Article?
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+