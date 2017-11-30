How Russian Prime Minister Medvedev Dodged a Question About Navalny on State TV

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev continued the Kremlin's long-running tradition of refusing to say opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s name on Thursday, after he was asked to respond to corruption allegations.

Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation accused Medvedev of embezzlement in a viral documentary that sparked several large protests after its release in March. At the time, the prime minister gave a terse response to the investigation, comparing it to “compote” and calling its creator “that character you’re referring to.”

For years, Russian officials have made a point of not mentioning Navalny by name in public or allowing him access to state media.