Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
8 minutes ago Medvedev Defends Canceling Pension Increase as Elections Loom
1 hour ago Uzbek Independence Celebrations Partially Canceled Amid Karimov Death Rumors
3 hours ago Wife of Alleged Ukrainian Terrorist Accuses Russia of Torture
Russia
Russia's Ministry of Economic Development Pins Hopes on Rising Oil Prices
Russia
Russia Charges Ukrainian Religious Leader Under Controversial Anti-Terror Law
Russia
Burger King 'Launches Burger Line' Inspired by Pavlensky Stunts
Russia
Russian Zoo Welcomes Nighttime Visitors

Medvedev Defends Canceling Pension Increase as Elections Loom

Aug. 30 2016 — 18:26
— Update: 18:34

Medvedev Defends Canceling Pension Increase as Elections Loom

Aug. 30 2016 — 18:26
— Update: 18:34
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (C) meets with pensioners in Lipetsk on Aug. 30, 2016. Yekaterina Shtukina / TASS

The government's decision not to index pensions at the level of inflation is “absolutely fair,” Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told pensioners Tuesday.

Russian authorities have increased pensions by 4 percent this year, rather than the 12.9 percent increase needed to match the official inflation rate. A sharp rise in inflation has caused the real value of pensions to fall for the first time since 1999.

Russian law requiring pensions to be indexed to the previous year’s level of actual inflation. The Kremlin is set to instead with a one-off payment of 5000 rubles ($77) in January 2017 to make up for the shortfall.

Speaking to elderly and disabled residents at a rehabilitation center Tuesday, Medvedev denied that the deal was unfair to pensioners, arguing that a single payment was appropriate under current tough economic circumstances, the RBC newspaper reported Tuesday.

“[This way] you can buy something for the festivities and have money left over for something else,” he said. “It’s better than if the payment was spread thinly and the difference wouldn’t be felt at all.”

Some 43 million Russians will receive the payment, including state employees, the disabled and pensioners working part-time, at a cost of 200 billion rubles ($3 billion dollars) to the state budget. The decision not to index pensions in 2016 will save the government up to 160 million rubles ($2.4 billion), RBC reported last week.

Medvedev has repeatedly struggled to win over elderly voters, being mocked after telling Crimean pensioners in May that there was “just no money” to index pensions, but urging them to "hang in there.”


Related
Russia
Medvedev Gaffe Outrage 'Engineered Smear Campaign,' Says Kremlin
Russia
‘There’s No More Money:’ Medvedev Faces Russia's Economic Woes With Austerity Plan
Russia
Medvedev Tells Crimean Pensioners 'No Money' for Pension Increase
Uzbek Independence Celebrations Partially Canceled Amid Karimov Death Rumors

1 hour ago

Uzbekistan’s Independence Day celebrations will go ahead with a reduced program despite the rumored death of Uzbek President Islam Karimov, the Interfax news agency reported Tuesday. Earlier reports had claimed the events had been cancelled ...

3 hours ago

Wife of Alleged Ukrainian Terrorist Accuses Russia of Torture

5 hours ago

Over 100 Russian Paralympic Athletes Appeal Doping Ban

5 hours ago

Russia's Ministry of Economic Development Pins Hopes on Rising Oil Prices

6 hours ago

Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan Hit by Suicide Bomb

7 hours ago

Russia 'Tampering with U.S. Elections' – Senator

8 hours ago

Tashkent Denies Death of President Karimov, Assumed Successor Reportedly Arrested

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Whether you're looking for pan-Asian bites near the Zil cultural center, a burger and beer fix in the center or somewhere to enjoy a craft ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Whether you're looking for pan-Asian bites near the Zil cultural center, a burger and beer fix in the center or somewhere to enjoy a craft ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Whether you're looking for pan-Asian bites near the Zil cultural center, a burger and beer fix in the center or somewhere to enjoy a craft ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

3 hours ago

Wife of Alleged Ukrainian Terrorist Accuses Russia of Torture

5 hours ago

Over 100 Russian Paralympic Athletes Appeal Doping Ban

5 hours ago

Russia's Ministry of Economic Development Pins Hopes on Rising Oil Prices

3 hours ago

Wife of Alleged Ukrainian Terrorist Accuses Russia of Torture

5 hours ago

Over 100 Russian Paralympic Athletes Appeal Doping Ban

5 hours ago

Russia's Ministry of Economic Development Pins Hopes on Rising Oil Prices
4 days ago
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
4 days ago

Of all today’s political bromances, perhaps the most interesting is between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Russia and Iran have enjoyed strong economic links since 1991, when Moscow agreed to build Iran’s nuclear reactor at Bushehr. Russia badly needed ...

Print edition — 5 days ago

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister

4 hours ago

Russian Car Plant Workers Take to the Streets After Months Without Pay

4 hours ago

Former employees at Russian car part manufacturer AvtoVAZagregat have taken to the streets to demand their unpaid wages. Approximately 90 protesters blocked a major highway in the company's hometown of Togliatti for an hour, the Interfax news agency reported.

4 hours ago

Russian Car Plant Workers Take to the Streets After Months Without Pay

4 hours ago

Former employees at Russian car part manufacturer AvtoVAZagregat have taken to the streets to demand their unpaid wages. Approximately 90 protesters blocked a major highway in the company's hometown of Togliatti for an hour, the Interfax news agency reported.

4 hours ago

Russian Car Plant Workers Take to the Streets After Months Without Pay

4 hours ago

Former employees at Russian car part manufacturer AvtoVAZagregat have taken to the streets to demand their unpaid wages. Approximately 90 protesters blocked a major highway in the company's hometown of Togliatti for an hour, the Interfax news agency reported.

23 hours ago

Islam Karimov Rumored Dead, Uzbekistan Ponders Future

Reports of the alleged death of the President of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, have been denied by officials in Tashkent, who say his condition is "serious but stable."

see more

23 hours ago

Islam Karimov Rumored Dead, Uzbekistan Ponders Future

Reports of the alleged death of the President of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, have been denied by officials in Tashkent, who say his condition is "serious but stable."

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: Say Yes to Shell Yes

Located just a short walk from Trubnaya metro station, Shell Yes is tucked behind a monastery on the corner of Rozhdestvensky Bulvar and ...

23 hours ago

Islam Karimov Rumored Dead, Uzbekistan Ponders Future

Reports of the alleged death of the President of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, have been denied by officials in Tashkent, who say his condition is "serious but stable."

New issue — 5 days ago

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister
Russian Zoo Welcomes Nighttime Visitors
1 day, 2 hours ago
Illumination is provided for visitors to observe the animals at night in the Royev Ruchey zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, ...

6 hours ago

Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan Hit by Suicide Bomb

7 hours ago

Russia 'Tampering with U.S. Elections' – Senator

8 hours ago

Tashkent Denies Death of President Karimov, Assumed Successor Reportedly Arrested

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: Say Yes to Shell Yes

Located just a short walk from Trubnaya metro station, Shell Yes is tucked behind a monastery on the corner of Rozhdestvensky Bulvar and Maly Kiselny Pereulok. Established by Lera Golovanova, ...

1 day ago

Russian Lender Sberbank Overtakes Gazprom Capitalization
Sberbank’s capitalization on the Moscow Stock Exchange reached 3.24 trillion rubles as of Friday, Aug. 26, while Gazprom’s stood slightly lower at 3.19 trillion rubles. Rosneft remains Russia’s most valuable company, with capitalization of 3.72 trillion rubles.

1 day ago

Russian Lender Sberbank Overtakes Gazprom Capitalization
Sberbank’s capitalization on the Moscow Stock Exchange reached 3.24 trillion rubles as of Friday, Aug. 26, while Gazprom’s stood slightly lower at 3.19 trillion rubles. Rosneft remains Russia’s most valuable company, with capitalization of 3.72 trillion rubles.

20 hours ago

Russia Charges Ukrainian Religious Leader Under Controversial Anti-Terror Law
Russia has brought an administrative case against a religious leader under the country’s controversial new package of anti-terrorist ...

22 hours ago

Famous Russian Daughter-in-Law Becomes Latest Pirelli Pin-Up Girl
Anastasia Ignatova, the daughter-in-law of Rostech CEO Sergei Chemezov, is to appear in the 2017 edition of the ...

20 hours ago

Russia Charges Ukrainian Religious Leader Under Controversial Anti-Terror Law
Russia has brought an administrative case against a religious leader under the country’s controversial new package of anti-terrorist ...

22 hours ago

Famous Russian Daughter-in-Law Becomes Latest Pirelli Pin-Up Girl
Anastasia Ignatova, the daughter-in-law of Rostech CEO Sergei Chemezov, is to appear in the 2017 edition of the ...

6 hours ago

Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan Hit by Suicide Bomb
A suicide bomber has attacked the Chinese embassy in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek in a suspected terrorist ...

7 hours ago

Russia 'Tampering with U.S. Elections' – Senator
A prominent U.S. Senator has asked the FBI to investigate claims of possible Russia interference in the country's ...
5 days ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
5 days ago

Putin won’t take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of ...

23 hours ago

Bloomberg: Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin Proposes to Pay $5Bln for Bashneft Controlling Stake

1 day ago

Burger King 'Launches Burger Line' Inspired by Pavlensky Stunts

1 day ago

Tretyakov Gallery Launches Troika Transport Card Ticket Scheme

1 day ago

United Russia Canvasses Moscow Voters in Telephone Campaign

1 day ago

Russia's Olympic Stars Visit Syrian Airbase

1 day ago

Moscow Undergoes Second Wave of Kiosk Demolition
Teeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film
1 day ago
It’s Back to School Week, but Moscow TV offers some good reasons for playing hooky and doing some cinema “homework.” This Monday through ...
Teeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film
1 day ago
It’s Back to School Week, but Moscow TV offers some ...
Moscow Restaurants: Say Yes to Shell Yes
1 day ago
Located just a short walk from Trubnaya metro station, Shell Yes is tucked behind a monastery on the ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russian Lender Sberbank Overtakes Gazprom Capitalization

Sberbank’s capitalization on the Moscow Stock Exchange reached 3.24 trillion rubles as of Friday, Aug. 26, ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Wheat Kings: Russia Enjoys a Bumper Crop This Harvest

A mild winter and a warm, wet summer mean Russia looks set to see its largest ...

Most Read

Tashkent Denies Death of President Karimov, Assumed Successor Reportedly Arrested

Famous Russian Daughter-in-Law Becomes Latest Pirelli Pin-Up Girl

Islam Karimov Rumored Dead, Uzbekistan Ponders Future

Burger King 'Launches Burger Line' Inspired by Pavlensky Stunts
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+