Medvedev Claims Victory Over Navalny on Social Media and in ‘Real Life’

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev declared victory over opposition leader Alexei Navalny on social media and ‘real life’ on Monday, following a social media post comparing the politicians’ following on social media.

Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (ACF) accused Medvedev this year of channeling bribes through non-profit organizations linked to close friends in a video investigation viewed on YouTube 24 million times.

The caption of an Instagram post shared by Navalny, which compares Medvedev’s 2.8 million Instagram followers to Navalny’s 236,000, reads “the ruling party is winning decisively in Instagram wars."