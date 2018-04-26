McDonald's Russia Turns to Homegrown Fries Amid Ruble Volatility

French fries at McDonald's restaurants from Moscow to Murmansk will be Russian from now on, as the American fast-food chain turns to homegrown potatoes to deal with ruble volatility caused by fluctuating oil prices and Western sanctions.

McDonald's Corp, which opened in Russia in 1990 as the Soviet Union collapsed, has been gradually turning to local ingredients in its Russian outlets for everything from Big Macs to chicken burgers since it opened its doors there.

But till now it had relied on frozen French fries from the Netherlands and Poland as Russian spuds weren't quite right.

“There was no potato which would suit us in terms of quality — color, taste, size — these are all the details that are important for us,” Khamzat Khasbulatov, chairman of McDonald's Russia, told Reuters.

The firm had worked on a project to use local potatoes in 2011 but the plan fell through when European financing was frozen in a row over Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. The ruble has gyrated since then with oil price swings and due to Western sanctions.

“The ruble's volatility was one of the major components of our interest in localization,” Khasbulatov said.