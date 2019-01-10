Mayor, Trying to Persuade Residents to Use Public Transport, Arrives to Work 2 Hours Late

He tried to channel Michael Bloomberg; instead he came out looking like Michael Scott.

Mikhail Isayev, the mayor of the snow-laden city of Saratov on the banks of the Volga River, has tried to persuade residents to ditch their cars in favor of public transport to reduce paralyzing traffic.

“Yes, Mikhail Alexandrovich [Isayev] took more than two hours to get to work … and was a bit late for the briefing,” a city hall spokeswoman told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency Wednesday.