May Day Demonstrators Fined for Displaying Non-Russian Flags

Activists in St. Petersburg were reportedly been arrested and fined thousands of rubles for waving non-Russian flags, including a rainbow flag.

Police detained and kept overnight 10 participants in the annual Labor Day parade, activists said and the OVD-Info police monitoring website reported Tuesday. Two others had been detained for a rainbow flag and a decaying portrait of President Vladimir Putin, one of the activists said on Facebook.

“We brought British, Israeli, European Union flags, but the organizers of the opposition march said we couldn’t participate with them and called the police,” one of the detained activists, Vsevolod Nelayev, told the Fontanka.ru news website.