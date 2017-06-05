Drunk Man Shoots Nine Victims During a Party in Russia

Nine people were shot and killed in Russia's Tver region on the night of June 4 following a drunken argument at a party. The suspected shooter is 45-year old Sergei Yegorov, a part-time electrician according to the Meduza news site.

During the party Yegorov claimed to have served as a Russian paratrooper prompting disagreement from his companions. Yegorov then allegedly left to retrieve a Kalashnikov before returning to the gathering.

Before opening fire on partygoers Yegorov reportedly said "Now I'll show how I can shoot." He then allegedly told one woman to start digging her own grave.