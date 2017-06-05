Drunk Man Shoots Nine Victims During a Party in Russia

Director of Ukrainian Library in Moscow Handed 4-Year Suspended Sentence
2 hours ago
The former director of Moscow's State Library of Ukrainian Literature has been given a four-year suspended sentence for distributing extremist materials and embezzlement.
New Timofei Kulyabin’s staging of Chekhov starring Yevgeny Mironov and Chulpan Khamatova
Anton Chekhov’s early play about a young country gentleman who can neither decide what woman to choose or what to do with his life. Timofei Kulyabin’s updated version starring Yevgeny Mironov and Chulpan Khamatova. Read more
It's a Small World: Children in Moscow
4 days agoDeadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry
David Adjaye: Form, Heft, Material
The mid-career survey of world-renowned architect Sir David Adjaye’s work to date
The exhibition, organized in collaboration with Haus der Kunst in Munich and the Art Institute of Chicago, offers insight into the global architect’s unique approach, highlighting the ways he weaves local geographies and cultural legacies into his celebrated designs. Showcasing over twenty examples of his built works, including the Moscow School of Management (Skolkovo), the exhibition also provides rare access to Adjaye’s research strategies in the early stage of design development. Read more