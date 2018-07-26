News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 26 2018 - 10:07

Mass Seagull Deaths Investigated in Russia’s Far East

Pixabay

Authorities in Russia’s Far East are investigating a mysterious mass die-off of gulls.

At least 50 carcasses were discovered in the Sakha republic’s town of Verkhoyansk this week, the Yakutia24 broadcaster reported. Residents have reportedly been told not to drink water from a lake where the gulls were discovered.

Read More
Mass Fish Deaths Hit Central Russia

The regional administration said police and state environmental inspectors have been dispatched to the area to collect water and soil samples and send the carcasses to Yakutsk for a lab examination.

“The group plans to return no earlier than July 30, due to the area’s inaccessibility,” the Sakha republic’s environmental department said Thursday.

Astrakhan's Deadly Cows Lead to Accidents
News
June 27 2018
Astrakhan's Deadly Cows Lead to Accidents
Toxic Landfills in Russia at Risk of ‘Catastrophic’ Overflow
News
June 28 2018
Toxic Landfills in Russia at Risk of ‘Catastrophic’ Overflow
Mass Fish Deaths Hit Central Russia
News
June 29 2018
Mass Fish Deaths Hit Central Russia

Latest news

Trump Delays Putin Meeting Until 'After the Russia Witch Hunt is Over,' Bolton Says
News
July 26 2018
Trump Delays Putin Meeting Until 'After the Russia Witch Hunt is Over,' Bolton Says
Russia Deflects Criticism From UN Rights Experts on Prison Torture
News
July 26 2018
Russia Deflects Criticism From UN Rights Experts on Prison Torture
Finnish Volleyball Team Accuses Russian Athletes of Sexual Harassment and Attempted Rape
News
July 25 2018
Finnish Volleyball Team Accuses Russian Athletes of Sexual Harassment and Attempted Rape

Most read

News

800,000 Modern-Day Slaves Are Living in Russia, Report Says

News

Moscow Public Transport Ranks World’s Most Efficient

News

Russia’s FSB Launches Raids Over Suspected Missile Tech Leak to West

Meanwhile…

Shirtless Siberian Fined for Cruising Streets in a Towable Bathtub

News

Russia Ships $200M in Military Arms to Ally Armenia

Sign up for our weekly newsletter