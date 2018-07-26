Mass Seagull Deaths Investigated in Russia’s Far East

At least 50 carcasses were discovered in the Sakha republic’s town of Verkhoyansk this week, the Yakutia24 broadcaster reported. Residents have reportedly been told not to drink water from a lake where the gulls were discovered.

Authorities in Russia’s Far East are investigating a mysterious mass die-off of gulls.

The regional administration said police and state environmental inspectors have been dispatched to the area to collect water and soil samples and send the carcasses to Yakutsk for a lab examination.

“The group plans to return no earlier than July 30, due to the area’s inaccessibility,” the Sakha republic’s environmental department said Thursday.