Mass Food Safety Violations Found at 44 Moscow McDonald’s

Russia’s consumer rights watchdog has imposed thousands of dollars in fines on McDonald’s fast food restaurants in Moscow following a mass inspection revealing widespread health code violations.

The iconic American chain has faced increased scrutiny over sanitary violations as tensions heightened between Russia and the West over the conflict in Ukraine in 2014.

Forty-four McDonald’s restaurants across Moscow have been fined 5.5 million rubles ($86,500) between April and June 2018, the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said Tuesday.