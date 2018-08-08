News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
Aug. 08 2018 - 12:08

Mass Food Safety Violations Found at 44 Moscow McDonald’s

Moscow McDonalds on Prospect Mira/ Moskva News Agency

Russia’s consumer rights watchdog has imposed thousands of dollars in fines on McDonald’s fast food restaurants in Moscow following a mass inspection revealing widespread health code violations.

The iconic American chain has faced increased scrutiny over sanitary violations as tensions heightened between Russia and the West over the conflict in Ukraine in 2014.

Forty-four McDonald’s restaurants across Moscow have been fined 5.5 million rubles ($86,500) between April and June 2018, the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said Tuesday.

The 44 McDonald’s branches — none of which were closed — were found to be in breach of sanitary rules including poor ventilation, inadequate rodent control, waste management violations and more.

Samples of salad, ice cream and sandwich tested in a lab failed to meet minimum health standards, Rospotrebnadzor said.

The fines were levied a year after some Russian lawmakers called to impose “sanitary sanctions” against the iconic American chain.

McDonald’s operates 648 restaurants in 100 Russian cities.

