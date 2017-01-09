Video: Mass Brawl Breaks Out at Russian Snow-Clearing Party

Police have arrested several men after a mass brawl broke out at a “snow-clearing party” in the Russian city of Ufa.

Residents banded together to clear snow from outside their apartment building on Sunday, Jan. 8 when the brawl erupted, the Zvezda news channel reported Monday.

The fight broke out after a driver ignored residents’ requests to keep out of the courtyard while the work was taking place. Several men then appeared from the car and began to attack the working party. One of the men was armed with a baseball bat. Police and an ambulance were later called to the scene.

The city of Ufa has seen four times its usual snowfall in recent weeks, with Russians across the country experiencing a record-breaking freeze.

Temperatures fell below minus 35 degrees Celsius in the capital on Saturday Jan. 7, with local authorities warning of possible power outages.The weather is expected to improve over the coming week, rising to minus one degree by Sunday.