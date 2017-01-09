Russia
Meanwhile in Russia
Bend Your Body, Break the Law
Meanwhile in Russia
Russian Man Greets the New Year With Automatic Gunfire From His Apartment Window
Meanwhile in Russia
Siberian Artist Marks New Year With Giant Manure Rooster
Meanwhile in Russia
The Year 2017, According to a 1960s Soviet Filmstrip
Video: Mass Brawl Breaks Out at Russian Snow-Clearing Party

Jan 9, 2017
— Update: 14:10

Video: Mass Brawl Breaks Out at Russian Snow-Clearing Party

Jan 9, 2017
— Update: 14:10
Best Video [Star Coub] / YouTube

Police have arrested several men after a mass brawl broke out at a “snow-clearing party” in the Russian city of Ufa.

Residents banded together to clear snow from outside their apartment building on Sunday, Jan. 8 when the brawl erupted, the Zvezda news channel reported Monday.

The fight broke out after a driver ignored residents’ requests to keep out of the courtyard while the work was taking place. Several men then appeared from the car and began to attack the working party. One of the men was armed with a baseball bat. Police and an ambulance were later called to the scene.

The city of Ufa has seen four times its usual snowfall in recent weeks, with Russians across the country experiencing a record-breaking freeze.

Temperatures fell below minus 35 degrees Celsius in the capital on Saturday Jan. 7, with local authorities warning of possible power outages.The weather is expected to improve over the coming week, rising to minus one degree by Sunday.

A mass brawl breaks out in the Russian city of Ufa. Best Video / YouTube
Moscow Turns White With Snow

3 days ago

Siberians Mock Muscovites for Panic Over Record Freezing Temperatures

