Maryland Firm Settles U.S. Charges Over Bribes to Russian Official

A Maryland-based company has agreed to pay $2 million to settle charges that it bribed a Russian official to win contracts to ship uranium to the United States, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.

Transport Logistics International admitted to bribing the Russian official with more than $1.7 million over the course of a decade, through a maze of shell companies and accounts in Latvia, Cyprus and Switzerland, according to Maryland federal court papers made public on Tuesday.

The U.S. Justice Department agreed not to prosecute the company in exchange for TLI's cooperation in the investigation. TLI, acquired by the French industrial company Daher in 2009, also agreed to inform the Justice Department for the next three years of improvements to its anti-bribery policies.

The settlement is the latest development in a long-running federal probe into corruption in Russia's sale of uranium in the United States.

"Bribery of foreign officials not only distorts markets and undermines democratic institutions," acting U.S. Assistant Attorney General John Cronan said in a statement on Tuesday. "It can also pervert the incentives of those who are in a position to safeguard the public, as it did in this case involving the transportation of nuclear material.”

The U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act makes it a crime to bribe overseas officials to win contracts.