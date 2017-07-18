Moscow City Hall Allows Opposition March in Defense of Internet Freedom

Moscow City Hall has authorized an opposition rally in defense of internet freedom to be held later this month.
The application for the march “For a free internet,” filed by the liberal opposition party People’s Freedom Party (PARNAS), had been rejected twice before, with City Hall citing road works at the protest site.
PARNAS said on its website it expects up to 10,000 people to attend the July 23 march against online censorship. The marchers will also demand the release of those detained for liking or sharing social media posts, as well as the resignation of the head of the communications watchdog Roskomnadzor, Alexander Zharov.
The rally will begin at 2 p.m. at central Moscow’s Strastnoi Bulvar and is scheduled to end two hours later at Prospekt Sakharova.